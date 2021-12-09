NEW ALBANY — After six months of the New Albany Redevelopment Commission overseeing the spending of American Rescue Plan funds, two New Albany City Council members are trying to bring the responsibility back to the council.
At the beginning of May, the council voted 6-3 to allow the redevelopment commission control the $16.8 million of federally allocated COVID-19 relief funds.
Council members Scott Blair, Al Knable and Josh Turner each voted against the ordinance in the spring. At next Thursday’s council meeting, Knable and Blair will present a resolution they are sponsoring to reverse the decision and allow the council to control the funds.
Knable said that the resolution mainly asks for two things: for the council to oversee all spending of ARP funds going forward and for all funds allocated by the redevelopment commission to come back and be reviewed by the council.
“Not necessarily to put any of those funds in jeopardy, not to rubber stamp them but to make sure that we’ve had a thorough review process,” Knable said.
Blair said that while he does not think that any funding has been improperly spent by the redevelopment commission, he would feel more comfortable with the council making the decisions and ensuring that each project is meeting federal guidelines.
Knable and Blair both expressed their concerns with New Albany being one of the only communities to give this responsibility to a mostly-appointed body.
The redevelopment commission contains five voting members, three of which were appointed by Mayor Jeff Gahan, the other two are council members Jason Applegate and Jennie Collier.
As the elected fiscal body of the city, Knable said that it is their number one job to be in charge of these funds.
“It is the primary duty that we have when we sign up to run and get elected for city council is that we’re a steward of the city’s finances, the taxpayer’s finances, and I just feel like we relinquished our duties,” Knable said.
Along with it being the responsibility of the council, Knable said he also thinks that council meetings are much more accessible for the public than redevelopment meetings.
Blair said that with the city being an outlier in the distribution of this responsibility, he is concerned about how this decision will be reflected in the city’s audit review and ultimately affect the city’s credit, interest rates and ability to borrow funds.
“It’s the appropriate thing to do. It’s in line with every other community in Indiana. There’s no reason to take a risk that could be detrimental to the city, it could be detrimental financially to the city,” Blair said.
The two are bringing this back to the council to have them reconsider the situation now that they have seen the way things have operated for the last six months.
“I think the main thing is to give the other council members an opportunity to reconsider, that letting the redevelopment commission have control over this program, and the fiscal body should have the oversight and the final say in how the funds are being used,” Blair said.
Knable said that maybe other council members have heard from constituents about the decision and will be open to reconsidering.
One of the main reason that was discussed in May for the initial transition of responsibility was that the council did not have proper staffing to take on ARP distribution, according to Collier at the May meeting. Collier also said that the redevelopment commission had the proper experience and connections to make decisions related to the fund.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 in New Albany City Hall. Knable said he would love for people to show up at the meeting and share their ideas.
At the time of News and Tribune publication, the rest of the city council members had yet to receive a copy of the agenda with the resolution.
