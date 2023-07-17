FLOYD COUNTY — The New Albany-Floyd County Education Foundation had its 15th annual Play Fore Education Golf Scramble last Friday at Champions Pointe Golf Club.
During the golf scramble, the foundation took the time to recognize Tom Jones, one of its founding members.
The foundation started in 2005 and Jones has been a part of it ever since. He also helped start the golf scramble 15 years ago.
“He’s the reason that this event has become so successful over the years,” said Tyler Bliss, New Albany-Floyd County Education Foundation’s executive director. “Tom has been an amazing asset to this organization, he’s done so much for our community, for our teachers, for our students and we’re so grateful for him.”
Play Fore Education is one of the foundation's first charity events and has raised over $750,000 over the 15 years it has been going on.
“I don’t think I could have imagined when we started the foundation all those years ago and then added our fundraisers a couple years later that we would grow to what we are,” Jones said.
Jones comes from a family of educators and both of his daughters work in schools. Giving back to the educators of Floyd County is something that is very important to him and his family, Jones said.
Two decades ago, the foundation launched an initiative to bring full day kindergarten to the local school system.
“Sort of our initial project was to give added support to what was already coming from the state in terms of tax dollars to have kindergarten for half days,” Jones said. “I think we were one of the early school corporations that said ‘We need something more than that, let’s get on board with full day kindergarten.’”
Throughout the years the foundation has given over $1 million to the teachers of Floyd County.
“We’re a school corporation that has a pretty high percentage of our students that qualify for free or reduced lunch,” Jones said. “Even though we’re a public school system that receives tax dollars, there’s still just not enough to go around.”
That need for more funding to help students and teachers is what inspired Jones and the other founding members to create the New Albany-Floyd County Education Foundation.
“We knew we were a really good school corporation without it (the education foundation) but this could help provide incremental funds that could make it perfect,” Jones said.
A little under 200 people gathered to play golf and donate to the foundation Friday to help provide resources and experiences to the students and teachers of New Albany and Floyd County.
Donations from the golf scramble go to the foundation’s Great Classroom Grants. It is a grant opportunity that teachers and educators can apply for to receive up to $500 to provide additional resources to enhance their classrooms.
For more information on the Great Classroom Grants, go to https://www.nafcedfoundation.org/initiatives_posts/greatclassroomprojects/. Applications for this school year has not opened yet.
“We’ll start doing those in just a few weeks when school starts back and teachers can apply and get money turned around fairly quickly,” Bliss said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.