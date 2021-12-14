NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. will receive nearly $200,000 from the city to upgrade New Albany High School’s media equipment and improve educational opportunities.
The funding will be allocated over four years, starting in 2022, with the school system receiving $50,000 each of the first three years, and about $46,000 the fourth year.
New Albany Economic and Redevelopment Director Josh Staten said the money is coming from the city’s tax increment financing, or TIF funds, since up to 15% of the city’s yearly allocation can be used toward education.
Along with upgrading media equipment, especially in the school’s gymnasium, the money will be used to improve the school’s marketing and business programs and to create a sports and enterprise marketing course.
“New Albany Floyd County Schools are happy to have this partnership with the City of New Albany and update our media programs to provide opportunities for our students,” said Elaine Murphy, the president of the NAFCS school board and non-voting member of the redevelopment commission.
Murphy said these improved programs might help graduates with employment, considering the media market in Louisville.
“High school students are advanced in this market and they are becoming multimedia journalists,” council member Jason Applegate said, “They’re doing it all.”
Applegate, as managing partner of Extol Magazine, said that they have seen a handful of students from the local school systems become employees and interns.
Redevelopment commission President Irving Joshua said that it is important to have programs teaching these kinds of skills to students so they have many options for graduates who might not be interested in going to college.
“The more advanced the school system is with the media, in having those tools available, the students work with those firsthand,” Joshua said, “They have individuals that can come out of our school system and can interface with multimedia companies and businesses right away.”
Staten said that the school system reached out to the city, saying there was this need in New Albany High School.
“We talked about it and it seemed like a program we wanted to be involved with and help them to continue to make New Albany a place not only people want to come to school but maybe stick around afterward, too,” Staten said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.