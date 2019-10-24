CLARKSVILLE — This weekend and for the first time in more than 10 years, Southern Indiana is host to the annual state convention for the NAACP.
This year's convention, titled "When we fight, we win," is being held at the Radisson Louisville North Hotel in Clarksville and will offer workshops throughout Friday and Saturday aimed at starting conversations and seeking solutions to issues that threaten the civil rights of Hoosiers, and ways to empower them.
Barbara Bowling-Williams, Indiana State Conference president who also serves on the national board of directors, said the conference typically has workshops in the group's core advocacy areas — health, education, criminal justice, political representation, economic, environmental and climate justice and youth issues — but these are always evolving.
While the NAACP always fights for voting equality, especially among African Americans, this year, for instance, calls for an especially big push with the presidential election next year.
"Certainly here we are in the twilight of 2019 with all eyes looking at 2020," Bowling-Williams said.
Dr. Jerome Reide, field organizer for Region 3 of the NAACP which includes Southern Indiana, added that the slower start to the 2020 census is also a huge topic. With each person counted bringing in up to $18,000 in federal funds to the state, it's imperative to ensure there's a good representation, especially in "harder to count" areas such as rural and urban neighborhoods which may have predominantly African American populations.
"We're concerned for the undercount," he said. "We can't afford to lose money for education, for hospitals, for policing, for highways. We need those federal dollars to make our institutions viable, but if we're undercounted, there's going to be a lot less money coming back."
Reide will be leading a workshop at 10:30 a.m. Friday on voter empowerment, to discuss the importance of people taking their right to vote seriously. He said it boggles his mind that a person may have voted in 2008 and 2012, but sat out in 2016. Voters need to continue to use their votes to help ensure their rights, health and safety are protected, he said.
"We want people to realize this is not a sporting event or fashion show, but that they're voting for healthcare, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Pell grants for students... .
"We want folks to vote the entire ticket — not just the top of the ticket but for every city council, school board seat, county commissioner — we want people to cast a vote and know who they're voting for."
Other speakers include William "Bill" Lucy, NAACP national board member who will lead Friday's Labor Luncheon, Leon Russell, chairman of the NAACP national board of directors who will be the keynote speaker at the conference's awards banquet Saturday at 7 p.m., and many more state leaders who will speak on criminal justice, human trafficking, women in the NAACP, affordable housing and energy conservation. There will be separate workshops geared toward adults and youth, with a soul food dinner Friday evening at First Christian Church in Jeffersonville for all to come together.
"I hope everybody gets more energized, more fired-up, more ready to work, that they build relationships with people they didn't know before and that they know where to go for the answers," Bowling-Williams said. "Because we don't have all the answers — we have some, and we'll share what we have. But they'll also learn where they can go."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.