FLOYD COUNTY — The board for the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter is recommending the termination of the interlocal agreement between the city and the county due to the ongoing disagreement over funding.
The NAFC Animal Control Authority Board voted 3-2 at Thursday's meeting to call for the dissolution of the interlocal agreement.
This non-binding recommendation follows a longtime funding dispute between the city and the county. The decision to end or alter the agreement would ultimately come down to the New Albany mayor and the Floyd County Commissioners.
Susan Rosenbarger, president of the NAFC animal shelter board, shared a letter from the board to New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan outlining the recommendations.
In addition to recommending the termination of the interlocal agreement, Rosenbarger calls for the city to "continue to maintain and provide services related to animal control" and for the current animal shelter board "to continue to serve in an advisory capacity."
The letter also recommends that the city create a fee schedule for services to the Floyd County government and calls for "reconciliation and payment of any past balances due."
The letter is specifically addressed to the mayor, but the Floyd County Council, Floyd County Commissioners and City Council were also copied on the message.
Rosenbarger writes that to date "no monies have been provided by [Floyd] County despite invoices seeking contribution for this year and outstanding balances for previous years."
She said the city's contribution for this year "will only sustain the operations of the shelter for a few additional months."
According to an invoice from New Albany City Controller Linda Moeller, the city is seeking more than $900,000 in back pay and nearly $400,000 due for the 2023 budget from Floyd County. The budget was established by the City of New Albany, the fiscal agent for the shelter.
The City of New Albany has long argued that the Floyd County Council has violated the terms of the interlocal agreement by failing to provide the full share of the shelter funding. Floyd County officials say that the city is not keeping up its end of the agreement by failing to work with the Floyd County Council to develop the budget, and they question the numbers put forth by the city.
Gahan said in a Friday statement that he has received the recommendations from the animal shelter board, and he plans to respond to the letter early next week after communicating with other involved parties.
He said he wants to "reassure everyone that the city will continue to provide outstanding animal care for the residents of New Albany and to Floyd County until further notice."
"[The] NAFC Animal Control Shelter board and staff have been recognized throughout the region for providing outstanding services and care to animals," Gahan said. "The goal is to continue that hard-earned tradition."
Floyd County Commissioner Al Knable said he did not attend Thursday's animal shelter board meeting, but he is aware of the recommendation from the board.
Knable said he plans to meet with Gahan in June to discuss the animal shelter issue and other topics.
"I think both sides want good care for their animals, and I think when you take the emotions out, it's basically, can we agree on what we owe one another, and if not, we probably need to get an arbitration agreement," he said.
City and county officials need to determine whether they "feel we can work together moving forward," he said.
"If so, then let's figure out a way to make a more binding agreement, and if not, then let's just part as friends and try to do the best we can for the animals in the county and the taxpayers in the county," Knable said.
New Albany City Councilman Josh Turner said he was the only representative from the city council at Thursday's meeting. He expressed concerns about a lack of communication from the city with county officials.
"Being a city councilman, I can tell you that we have not been good partners with the county in this situation," he said. "The interlocal agreement clearly states that both fiscal bodies— both councils — should be meeting every year to propose a budget. Since I've been on there, we've never met, and [based on] the emails that I've seen, when the county reaches out, there's no conversation — the city just sends them a bill."
Turner feels that dissolving the interlocal agreement is "not a way to extend an olive branch" with the shelter dispute.
Brad Striegel, vice president of the Floyd County Council, feels this is an opportunity to move forward with needed changes.
"From my perspective, I say that if the city chooses to move in that direction, I don't view this as a bad thing," he said. "I view this as an opportunity to fix an agreement and work something out. The agreement's been broken for years."
