FLOYD COUNTY — New Albany-Floyd County Schools is starting its school year with loosened COVID-19 policies and fewer students engaged in virtual learning.
Classes resumed Tuesday in the school district with masking recommended but not required for students. Masks are required for unvaccinated staff and visitors but are optional for those who are vaccinated.
NAFC Superintendent Brad Snyder said he noticed plenty of excitement on the first day of school.
“People are ready for a new beginning,” he said. “Last year at the same time there was a lot of hesitancy."
As of Monday morning, the district had only 110 students enrolled in NAFC’s virtual academy, according to Snyder. Last year, the district had virtual options but not a dedicated virtual program. This year will be a departure from last year’s hybrid learning, he said.
About 10,800 students are now registered in the district. This is a decrease from last year's enrollment of about 11,300 but Snyder said enrollment for this year is not yet finalized.
Snyder said last year was tough, but they made it through. This year has some similarities, but the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines to ages 12 and older paired with the spread of the Delta variant makes for a different dynamic.
He emphasized the experience of navigating the pandemic in the past year, saying “we did it once and we’ll do it again.”
"Last year, the debate was 'should we go [in-person] or not go,' and we made the decision to go,” Snyder said. "Some agreed with, some didn’t agree with it. This year the debate is should we require or recommend [masks], and there are different opinions on that. We went the recommend route and we’ll see.”
Snyder said that while masking remains a parent and student choice as of right now, the policies could change in the future.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amended its masking guidance to advise people to wear masks in areas of high or substantial transmission regardless of vaccination status and recommended universal masking in schools.
COVID-19 cases have been rising locally and across the state, and a data tracker from the CDC shows that both Floyd and Clark counties are considered areas of high transmission.
The Floyd County Health Department, Clark County Health Department and Indiana Department of Health are also recommending masking in schools.
“Right now, we’re a pro-mask organization,” Snyder said. “But, it is recommended, advised, encouraged — whatever verb you want to use. We want people to wear masks that want to wear them. We have not required them yet."
“It could be [required] in the future, but right now really all of our students who are in sixth through 12th grade, they have the option of the mask, they have the option of the vaccine,” he said. "The younger students in K-5, they don’t have the option of the vaccine yet, but they do have the option of the mask."
On Monday, the Clarksville Community Schools board voted unanimously to require masking indoors for all students, staff and visitors during the school day as it begins classes Thursday.
But masking remains optional at the other school districts in Southern Indiana, including Greater Clark County Schools, Silver Creek School Corp. and Borden-Henryville School Corp.
Borden-Henryville also started classes this week, and Silver Creek will begin this Wednesday. Greater Clark returned to school last Wednesday.
Snyder said the district will be in communication with Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris and keep an eye on prevalence of COVID-19 spread in the community.
He said they will also watch the actions of other school leaders, governors and health experts to guide future decisions.
“As soon as required becomes the appropriate response, we’re going to do it,” Snyder said.
Snyder said for at least the first week, the district’s administrative team is required wear masks in school.
“I am sure there are some students out there who don’t have the confidence, so we’re just trying to model for them that it’s OK [to wear a mask]. There’s no persecution, there’s no looking down our nose, and we encourage it and try to model it.”
Floyd Central Principal Rob Willman said the start of the new school year provides the opportunity to “reshape what we think school looks like, feels like — to adjust the culture in a positive way.”
“We have, of course, 450 new freshman in the building at this time, and we have a number of students who did not set foot in school physically at all last year, so we can kind of refocus them and make school a little bit different for a lot of students,” he said.
Willman said that last year about 20% of the students at Floyd Central were participating in virtual learning as of the end of the year. This year, only about 30 students chose to attend the virtual academy out of about 1,850 students.
He said safety, whether it is COVID-19 mitigation or school security, is a top priority, and it has become increasingly important to focus on the social and emotional learning and mental health of students.
This school year, there are more intervention programs in place for students “who might fall through the cracks,” Willman said, and the high school is also looking to expand programming to help students of high-level and average academic performances to excel.
Since teachers are no longer teaching in a hybrid format, they do not have to split time between virtual and in-person students this year, he said.
“So they’re able to focus on everybody that’s in the classroom, and that’s probably the biggest relief that we have this year,” he said.
Kristi Charbonneau, a teacher at Floyd Central, is focusing on remediation and intervention for students this year in a new position created through stimulus funding. She is helping students who struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, including those who who have been learning remotely for the past year and a half.
“There’s a lot of anxiety, so it’s kind of like a counselor position where I can provide safe space for when they’re overwhelmed,” she said. It’s just providing a stepping stone where they can get back in the groove.”
Charbonneau said it feels great to be back for a new school year, and there was a positive atmosphere in the hallways of school.
“Seeing kids in the hallway and they’re smiling and they’re happy, they’re not doing virtual or hybrid — it feels really good to be able to see kids,” she said.
She is hoping “we get to continue with getting back to normal,” but she notes there is still some uncertainty.
Charbonneau said she is somewhat concerned about the Delta variant but she has faith in the COVID-19 vaccines, and she wants to see more people get their shots.
“I saw Clarksville went to [required] masks, so I don’t know if the numbers continue to trend that way, if we’ll have to go to that,” she said. “I hope not, because I know kids really don’t want to have masks on.”
“I’m hoping we don’t have to go to that, but if numbers continue to trend up, I would be surprised if we don’t go back to mask requirements,” she said.
Snyder said the district has provided opportunities for students and staff to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at recent open houses, and he expects to have more vaccination clinics this school year.
“I think vaccination is the best way to get back to normal, whatever normal is,” he said.
Snyder said he hopes for fewer disruptions this school year.
“The school years are so precious, and there are so many milestones and so many customs and rituals, and they’ve been disrupted,” he said. “They’ve been shortened and adjusted, and to the degree we can give the kids a great sixth grade year, give them a great eighth grade year — that’s what I want.”
