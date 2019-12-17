NEW ALBANY — Residents in Floyd County will soon be getting an unknown call on their phones, asking if they support a potential safety referendum for their local schools.
The New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. recently voted 4-3 in favor of paying an outside company to gather survey responses from at least 125 residents, according to board Vice President Jenny Higbie.
Those voting against the measure included Higbie, who said she questioned the person who would be doing the survey at the previous school board meeting.
"I asked him at the last meeting if he thought this would help us ... he said no. This is the gentleman that we’d be paying $6,500 to do this survey," Higbie said.
Board member Becky Gardenour supported the move.
"I think it's a good idea to hear from the community," she said, adding that she wished the board had done this sooner in the process.
The proposed referendum – if approved for the maximum of 10 cents per $100 of assessed valuation over the course of eight years — would open up $3.33 million per year to make schools safer.
Higbie said she does want to hear from the community and mentioned that the board has scheduled two town hall meetings, where community members can hear more about the proposed referendum as well as ask questions. Those town halls will both be at 6 p.m. One will be at Floyd Central High School on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The other will be at the the Education Support Center, in the board room, on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Board President Elizabeth Galligan said she hopes the town halls clear up confusion that is spreading in the community.
"I hear a lot of people say school safety involves metal detectors, but approximately 75 percent involves people – social workers, case managers, mental health specialists, school counselors, training for our teachers, so that they know how to deal with children with trauma and mental health issues," Galligan said.
Galligan said the proposed referendum and what it would fund may change as the board hears community feedback.
BOARD PAY INCREASE
After voting down a measure that would more than double the school board members' per meeting pay, the board passed a policy that would adopt the increase starting in 2023.
Currently, board members make $50 per board meeting, which includes special sessions, work sessions and regular board meetings. The new policy will increase that to $112, following the maximum allowed by state law which says school districts may get paid as much as set by the Indianapolis Public Schools Board of School Commissioners, according to Zach Mulholland, board administrator for IPS.
"It’s not a lot of money. Last year, I received $2,700. This would probably be $800 more a year. Board members put in a lot of time. I put in a lot of time for the local school board. The state legislator thinks we should be paid more," said Gardenour, referencing the law allowing boards to increase pay to the IPS' set standard. "There’s no shame in it. I know some people see it as a community service. However, all other elected officials are paid much, much more than we are, like ... $18,000. Yes, it is a community service, but it’s OK for us to increase our stipend."
Those voting in favor of the increase for the upcoming school year included board members Gardenour and LeeAnn Wiseheart. The other five votes were against. The following vote for the amended version, with the increase starting in 2023, received four yes votes, including Wiseheart, Elaine Murphy, Joe Brown and Donna Corbett. That measure passed. Gardenour voted against, stating she felt the increase shouldn't need to wait.
Higbie voted no on both versions.
"For me, it's a matter of timing and climate," she said, adding that teachers are still not getting the increases they need. "Even though it’s a minute amount, I didn’t feel the timing was right. I wanted to make sure the teachers know we’re behind them. I took this position to be a servant leader, not to collect a big paycheck. I want to give back to the community. For me, the salary is not of any importance. I'm doing this because I truly enjoy the work. I want to keep up the high caliber and high standards New Albany-Floyd has always had."
Galligan also voted no on both.
"I knew what the pay was when I ran for the board and it wasn’t a factor when I decided to run for the board," Galligan said.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting is set for Monday, Jan. 27.
