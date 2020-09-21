FLOYD COUNTY — The New Albany-Floyd County school administration is considering plans for how the district will proceed in the second nine weeks of school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. is expected to release updated plans next week for the second half of the semester, including plans for eLearning days and the district’s hybrid scheduling. NAFC Superintendent Brad Snyder discussed the possibilities for the next nine weeks at Monday’s board meeting.
The district has recently implemented district-wide eLearning days on Wednesdays. Students in grades 7-12 are now attending a mixture of virtual and in-person days through a hybrid schedule. The hybrid schedule means students with last names A-K and L-Z attend in-person on alternating days, so there are fewer students inside the buildings during the school day.
According to Snyder, there have been 36 students and five staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the 28 days since school began.
Snyder said he believes the eLearning days for elementary and the hybrid schedule for grades 7 to 12 are working, and he doesn’t anticipate too many major changes.
However, one of the possible changes might be allowing certain students in grades 7 to 12 the opportunity to attend in-person classes four days instead of two days while still keeping the buildings at limited capacity, he said.
Snyder said district would start with the students who are struggling academically and the students facing bandwidth issues.
NAFC Medical Director Dr. Christy Lane said that based on the district’s contact tracing efforts, there has not been any in-school transmission reported, and the vast majority of cases are from household contacts and community transmission.
“We have succeeded — we opened our schools with a positivity rate of almost 10% in our county,” Lane said. “Pediatricians around the county are looking at our little county as a beacon of hope as we continue to provide in-person learning and also virtual learning during the pandemic that has kept many districts closed despite far lower positivity rates.”
Snyder said if the district over-mitigates, “no one will know,” but if they “over-mitigate and there’s a consequence, we will know tomorrow.”
“One of the things that’s being said to me time and time again is, 'kids need to be in school' as a declaratory statement…and that’s true,” he said. “I’m a lifelong educator, and I would not have any qualms with that statement, but I do think that in a pandemic, there probably needs to be a comma after that — kids need to be in school provided that the school officials and board of trustees can do the job of public health and keep them safe.”
In addition to discussing plans for the second nine weeks, the board voted 5-2 to renew Snyder’s contract for another three years, with board members Lee Ann Wiseheart and Rebecca Gardenour voting against.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.