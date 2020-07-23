FLOYD COUNTY — The New Albany-Floyd County schools were originally scheduled to begin classes next week, but the district will now delay the start of school by two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school board voted unanimously at its Thursday meeting to change the calendar for the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. Students will now begin in-person classes on Aug. 12 instead of Wednesday, July 29.
The updated calendar also includes modifications to instruction schedules for students in grades 7 through 12 who will attend classes in-person. At least through Labor Day, there will be a new schedule for grades 7 through 12 with alternating virtual and in-person days for two blocks of students. In preschool through sixth grade, the in-person instruction schedule will remain the same with the exception of two virtual days on Aug. 21 and Aug. 28.
NAFC Superintendent Brad Snyder said accommodating social distancing within school facilities is one of the biggest challenges facing the school district, and he feels the district would benefit from more time to prepare. He also cited the spike in COVID-19 cases in Indiana as a reason for the delay.
The district’s new plan includes a “systemic revamping” of its instructional schedule with two blocks of students, according to Snyder. For grades 7 through 12, students with last names beginning with A through K will attend school in-person on Mondays and Wednesday and complete virtual learning on the other days, and students with last names beginning with L through Z will attend school in-person on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“We kind of need to move away from this notion of one size fits all...we need to be a little bit more surgical as we prescribe different policies for different populations,” he said.
Students with physical and cognitive challenges would still attend in-person class each day, and middle school sports will be delayed until after Labor Day. Students attending in-person classes at Prosser Career Education Center will follow the same instruction schedule as preschool through sixth grade.
Snyder said the administration plans to stick with the revamped schedule at least through Labor Day, at which point there would be an announcement on how to proceed.
He said COVID-19 cases at school are “just going to happen,” and schools might have to lose a few in-person days to move to eLearning. In planning instruction, he wants to provide “rhythm” and “continuity” as much as possible for students and teachers.
He feels it is necessary for school leaders, teachers, families to have a “10-day reset” so they can have confidence in the reopening plan.
“We need those [10] days to get ready, and we need those 10 days to get questions answered,” he said.
Snyder noted specific challenges presented by older students returning to the traditional setting.
“Our older students have driver’s licenses, they have jobs, they have wide-ranging social circles — they are out there, they have more access to the virus,” he said. “Some of them take chances, some of them have physical relationships and some of them don’t make good judgements, and quite frankly, they are probably not as compliant with all of the mitigation measures as we would like, because they are teens and adolescents.”
The varying population of students in the buildings is also a major factor for the difference between the instruction schedules for older and younger students, according to Snyder.
“In our corporation, we have a [elementary] building with 200 kids in it, and then we have a building built for 1,900,” he said. “Those are different things. The complexity goes up the more bodies you put in the same building, and the more difficult social distancing becomes.”
Since school will be delayed, the new calendar removes five days from fall break and five days from spring break, which will allow the district to make up the 10 days lost from the beginning of the school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.