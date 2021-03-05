FLOYD COUNTY — New Albany-Floyd County students in grades 7-12 will soon switch back to in-person learning five days a week.
NAFC Superintendent Brad Snyder announced the end to its hybrid model in a letter to parents posted Friday on the district's website.
Since returning to school in August, the district has implemented an A/B model for students enrolled in traditional learning. It involves alternating groups of students attending in-person on certain days and learning remotely on others.
The A/B model will end for seventh- and eighth-graders on Monday, March 15, and it will end for grades 9-12 on Monday, March 22.
"The suspension of the A/B schedule for our secondary students requires rigorous adherence to all mitigation measures," Snyder said in the letter. "Specifically, social distancing and face masking will remain. With more people in the schools, it becomes even more necessary to faithfully practice fidelity to these generally recognized good health principals."
Snyder said the administration will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the community.
"While we hope these schedule changes remain intact for the remainder of the school year, there is the possibility that positivity rates could increase," Snyder said. "If they do, we will reinstate any and all needed mitigation actions (i.e. schedule changes, etc.) for our faculty, staff, and students."
These changes do not apply to students enrolled in the virtual learning program. Elementary students enrolled in traditional learning already have been attending school in-person five days a week.
Families must contact building administration if they want to switch from virtual to in-person learning, according to the letter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.