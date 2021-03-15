FLOYD COUNTY — The 2019-20 school year was abruptly changed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, but New Albany-Floyd County’s school year did end with a stable graduation rate.
The 2019-20 annual performance reports for Indiana schools are now available to view on the Indiana Department of Education website.
The report includes a wide range of information for the entire district and individual schools, including graduation rates and percentages of students earning various types of diplomas.
The district’s overall graduation rate was 91.9% in 2020, a slight decrease from 93.7% rate in 2019.
NAFC’s graduation rate is above the state average. In 2020, Indiana’s graduation rate was 87.69%.
NAFC’s letter grade for the 2019-20 school year is a B, but it is not based on the district’s performance during that particular school year. The state remains under a “hold harmless” agreement for Indiana schools, so the letter grades have carried over from previous school years.
The report also does not include standardized testing data for 2019-20, since spring testing was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
NAFC Superintendent Brad Snyder said the data represented in the performance report shows that “we have nothing to be ashamed of and everything to be proud of.”
At Floyd Central High School, the graduation rate was 95.2% in 2019-20, a slight decrease from 95.6% the previous year.
New Albany High School’s graduation rate was 88.6% in 2019-2020, a decrease from 91.7% the previous year.
However, Michelle Ginkins, principal at New Albany High School, said that when comparing 2019 graduations rates to 2020 rates, there are some discrepancies.
Some students who had left the school for home-schooling were added into the graduation rate listed on the report, she said, and if those students were removed from the data, the graduation rate would actually be higher than the previous year.
“I would say the [listed number] is several percent lower due to students who had left for home school who got added back in,” Ginkins said.
Rob Willman, principal at Floyd Central, said the reports shows that graduation rates remained consistent for the school even as the pandemic caused a few months of closures in 2020.
“We did have a graduation rate very close to what it was the year before, and we were relatively pleased with that, though our goal is to always be above — at 98%, 99% or 100% is what we want,” he said.
The report also shows data on the percentage of students who received Core 40 diplomas and Core 40 with honors diplomas.
At Floyd Central, 93.6% received a Core 40 diplomas in 2019-20 compared with 90.1% the year before.
Of those Floyd Central students, 53.9% received a Core 40 with honors compared with 45.6% the year before.
Willman said he was excited to see a “consistently upward trend.”
At New Albany High School, 97.5% received a Core 40 diploma compared with 96.7% the year before.
Of those New Albany students, 37.7% received a Core 40 with honors compared with 42.8% the year before.
Snyder said he is pleased with the district’s performance, but notes that without standardized testing data, they were left with the “basic blocking and tackling” in the recent report.
“When you look at Indiana as a state with 289 school corporations, I think we grade out very well,” he said. “Certainly, some schools are a little higher performing, certain schools are lesser performing but are right in the thick of things in every metric.”
Snyder also noted that enrollment in 2019-20 was the highest it had been for 10 years at 11,702 students.
But like many districts, NAFC saw a decrease in enrollment after the pandemic hit, and for the current school year, enrollment is down by about 225 students, Snyder said.
The performance report also shows data on indicators such as in-school suspensions and out-of-school suspensions. Before the pandemic, both schools had adapted policies to keep more students in the building for non-safety related violations.
At New Albany High School, 350 students were suspended in 2019-20 compared with 646 the previous year.
Out-school-suspensions were at 210 compared to 304 the previous year, and in-school suspensions were at 297 compared with 599 the previous year.
At Floyd Central, 197 students were suspended compared to 251 the previous year.
Out-of-school suspensions were at 57 compared to 117 the previous year, and in-school suspensions were at 173 compared to 219 the previous year.
Ginkins emphasized the significant increase in the number of students in career and technical education at New Albany High School. It was at 979 in 2019-20 compared with 653 the previous year.
The number of students in CTE education slightly decreased at Floyd Central, going from 702 students in 2018-19 to 693 in 2019-20.
The state’s focus on Graduation Pathways to individualize students’ graduation requirements has helped those students looking for different options beside the traditional four-year college path, she said.
Snyder said he is pleased with the leadership at NAFC schools and the direction the district is heading.
"We have 17 really good principals who are professional and committed to kids,” he said. “They study this stuff and are always looking at metrics to always point us in the right direction.”
