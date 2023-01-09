Pre-K and Kindergarten open house
The NAFCS Pre-K and Kindergarten Open House is Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tour the school, meet the teachers, and enjoy a snack in the cafeteria any time during the open house.
Have an incoming kindergarten student? Enroll on the spot to reserve your child’s place! Every elementary school will be open for this event. Incoming kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2023. Incoming pre-K students must be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2023.
Open house locations are Fairmont, Floyds Knobs, Georgetown, Grant Line, Green Valley, Mt. Tabor, S. Ellen Jones, and Slate Run.
Greater Clark Kindergarten Open House
Learn more about the kindergarten program at Greater Clark during the Open House on Jan. 24.
With STEM programming, a certified teacher and para-educator team in each classroom, social/emotional and life skills lessons, small reading groups and more, the kindergarten program prepares students to start their educational journey strong.
During our open house, experience school tours, meet the staff, visit a classroom and visit the School Spirit Selfie Station.
To help make for smaller groups, schools are asking:
5-6 p.m. for future students with the last names of A-M.
6-7 pm for future students with the last names of N-Z.
In case of inclement weather, Open House will be Jan. 25.
Kindergarten is open to all students who will be 5 years old by Aug. 1, 2023. Don’t live in the district? No problem, contact your building principal to learn more.
Kindergarten classes are available at the following schools:
Franklin Square Elementary – 605 E Court Ave., Jeffersonville
New Washington Elementary – 224 N Poplar St., New Washington
Northhaven Elementary – 1907 Oakridge Dr., Jeffersonville
Parkwood Elementary – 748 Spicewood Dr., Clarksville
Pleasant Ridge Elementary – 1250 Monroe St., Charlestown
Riverside Elementary – 17 Laurel Dr., Jeffersonville
Thomas Jefferson Elementary – 2710 Hamburg Pike, Jeffersonville
Utica Elementary – 210 Maplehurst Dr., Jeffersonville
Wilson Elementary – 2915 Charlestown Pike, Jeffersonville
Kindergarten registration opens in April.
