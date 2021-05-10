NA-FC logo

NEW ALBANY — New Albany-Floyd County Schools will be offering a Virtual Academy to any interested students in grades 6-12 for the 2021-22 school year. The intent-to-enroll window will be from Monday, May 17, through Friday June 11; space will be limited.

NAFCS will be hosting a virtual informational webinar at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12. Interested families can watch live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fGPd-wQFlYQ .

This event will be recorded and made available on the NAFCS YouTube channel for those unable to view on Wednesday.

