FLOYD COUNTY — New Albany-Floyd County Schools will continue to offer virtual learning in the next school year, but it will look much different than the model now being used in the district.
The NAFC board unanimously approved a resolution at its Monday meeting to apply to the Indiana Department of Education for the opening of a virtual school. The virtual academy will be available for grades 6-12 in the 2021-22 school year.
NAFC Superintendent Brad Snyder said the virtual academy will be considered the district’s 18th school and will operate separately from the brick-and-mortar schools. The academy is directed toward a “market niche,” and the intent is to keep students in the district.
“We’ve surveyed parents and believe there’s evidence and a fair amount of faith that this will be successful,” Snyder said.
The virtual academy will include instruction from NAFC teachers in both English and math. However, subjects such as social studies, science and elective courses would be covered through Edgenuity, an online content provider. The contract with Edgenuity was unanimously approved by the board Monday night.
Steve Griffin, NAFC assistant superintendent of middle school education, said he believes face-to-face instruction is ultimately the best for students, but he believes the virtual academy will be the “next best thing” for families who choose the virtual platform.
Some families might still have hesitations sending kids back to school due to COVID-19, and some might have other circumstances leading them to choose the virtual option, he said.
“It will serve families with their own unique circumstances, and we want do what we can to accommodate them,” he said.
Over the past year, NAFC teachers have balanced both in-person and virtual instruction at the same time, but this will not be the case with the virtual academy.
“The teachers have been complete rock stars pulling that off, but we know that’s not really a sustainable mode of instruction,” Griffin said. “It doesn’t allow them to give them sole focus to one area or another. Face-to-face might not get the teacher’s full attention, or virtual students might not. It’s stretching teachers awfully thin.”
Certain programs will not be offered through the virtual academy, including the intensive intervention program, Project Lead the Way and the AP capstone.
Snyder said the virtual academy “comes down to enrollment,” and if there’s not enough enrollment, the academy will be a no-go. Parents are asked to go online between May 17 to June 11 to complete an intent to enroll.
“I think it’s a brand new frontier, and this is as good a place as any to start,” Snyder said. “We will build it and see if they will come.”
The district will offer an informational webinar at 6 p.m. Wednesday for families interested in learning more about the virtual academy option. Families can watch live at https://loom.ly/o3mblmw or watch later on the district’s YouTube channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.