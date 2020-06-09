FLOYD COUNTY — The New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Board listened Monday to opinions from the community regarding an emailed communication sent last week from the district's middle school counseling program to parents. The letter included advice on having conversations with kids about racism and recent nationwide protests related to police violence.
The letter says "if you are in a position to have a loving, safe conversation with young people about race, do it."
"Families of color, and especially black families, have to explain to their kids at an exceptionally young age that they are not always safe, that they can't always rely on neighbors for help when they miss the bus to school, can't always rely on the police to have their best interests in mind or give them the benefit of the doubt, can't even be out after a certain hour because bad stuff could happen to them," the letter read.
Although Monday's meeting took place over video conferencing, some board members gathered in person at the administration building to allow for public comment related to the letter.
Many in the community expressed strong opposition to the letter, including local law enforcement. The school corporation responded to the criticism last Friday in a Facebook post.
"Much of the content was intended to provide parents with tips to work with their child to better understand current events and race issues currently being experienced across our nation," the district's statement read. "Though well-intentioned, the intent of the message may have been lost in the words they chose."
Emails from the public were read during the meeting's public comments, and some community members spoke during the meeting. Many community members voiced strong opposition to the letter, saying it pushed a "political agenda," while others expressed support for the letter.
Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop criticized the letter at the meeting, saying it was an "attempt to distance students from the police."
"I really don't know what the intent of the letter was and why it was sent. The whole letter speaks of racism and a distrust of police. I want you to know that New Albany-Floyd County schools stand out to be above other systems. It's evident in the community we live in, and we live in a great community where things are different than our neighbors on all sides. This letter wants to lump all the world's problems onto Floyd County."
Brittany Webster, a black mother of two children in NAFC, was among the community members who voiced her support of the counselors' letter in a statement read by the board.
"I would also like to say that I am so very thankful for the sacrifices that [police] and their families take to keep our families safe," she said in the letter. "My gratitude and respect for those officers does not blind me to the fact that my son and daughter have a much higher probability of being stopped, harassed, abused or even killed by a police officer than their white counterparts. The black experience in this country and around the world is very different than that of our white counterparts."
In Friday's statement, the corporation emphasized that NAFC has "a longstanding and positive relationship" with the New Albany Police Department and Floyd County Sheriff's Department, and the district "continues to trust and appreciate" the local police and school resource officers.
"The conversations occurring nationally are ones that are needed so that solutions can be discovered and implemented," the statement read. "In closing, we'd like to encourage dialogue, listen to each other and make lasting change which will impact lives for the better."
In other business, the board unanimously approved a one-to-one initiative that will expand access to technology within the school district, which is aimed to help students with remote learning if eLearning days are used in the future. Using funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the district will provide electronic devices for each student in kindergarten through 12th grade. The district will distribute 2,500 additional devices.
The devices will be purchased this summer in time for the beginning of the school year. They will also used inside the classroom, and while some students will take the technology home regularly, others will only take devices home if school is expected to be canceled.
"The money is to be spent on things that will help schools in the event of another closure,” said Steve Griffin, NAFC assistant superintendent, in a Tuesday statement. “We have decided to purchase devices for each of our students, so that in the event of a closure we can continue on with our planned learning.”
Louis Jensen, NAFC associate superintendent, said students in grades kindergarten through sixth were not previously provided with devices, and they were learning from packets during the recent shutdowns.
"We felt like devices K-12 probably would be better suited if we could do that," he said.
The administration also provided updates on high school graduation ceremonies. The district is planning to present in-person graduations at the gyms of New Albany High School and Floyd Central High School, according to Superintendent Brad Snyder.
Louis Jensen, NAFC associate superintendent, said the administration will be speaking with Floyd County's health officer, Dr. Tom Harris, regarding the ceremonies, and both high schools likely will have senior picnics. Masks will be available for students, and specific plans will depend on the meeting with Harris. Graduation ceremonies at both high schools were postponed to July 18.
