FLOYD COUNTY – The massive growth of Georgetown may change the trajectory for New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp.
A newly released demographic study showed dramatic growth for Georgetown Elementary and Highland Hills Middle School over the course of the next 10 years. For Georgetown Elementary, that means growing from 599 students this year to an estimated 767 in 2029. For Highland Hills, that means going from 1,469 now to nearly 1,800 in 10 years.
“On one level, it states the obvious, but on another level, it states it stronger than what I realized,” Superintendent Brad Snyder said.
Snyder said the study isn’t taking into account out-of-district transfer students. The growth referenced in the study is based mostly on increased housing options, recently approved in the Georgetown area.
“It wasn’t surprising to me,” said Elizabeth Galligan, NAFC board secretary. “I live in Georgetown, and I know the growth there is exploding.”
The study included 28 active, planned or future residential developments in Floyd County as of Oct. 25, 2019, the last date the study analyzed. Fifteen of those will impact Highland Hills and of those, nine directly impact Georgetown Elementary.
As a whole, the district is expected to grow from this year’s 11,655 figure to 12,971. With schools being funded per pupil, this is a good problem to have, Snyder said. However, something needs to be done to accommodate for the expected growth.
“We probably need to have some frank conversation with ourselves and with our community as to how to plan for it,” Snyder said, adding that new schools aren’t always the best option. “I think we need to be judicious, because new schools are very expensive. We probably need to do some site reviews of our existing properties to see to what degree they can be enhanced or enlarged.”
Galligan pointed to other options.
“I think we’ll have to come up with some new policies regarding out-of-county transfers,” she said, adding that students may be limited if there is no space at the requested school. “We may have to rethink some boundary lines for schools.”
“I think we have to get all of our options out on the table and weigh them all,” said board President Elaine Murphy.
Snyder said the growth projected in the New Albany city lines can be managed with the space available. He said Green Valley Elementary is also expected to see sizable growth, but due to the recent building project there, space is available.
Snyder said funding renovations/additions at Georgetown and Highland Hills could be paid for with bonds, a capital projects referendum or a petition remonstrance process.
For now, he said these details are giving him necessary information in planning for the district’s future as well as the district’s strategic plan.
“Floyd County has been a popular destination for a long time now, and it’s not going to change,” Snyder said. “We need to plan for the future.”
He said he hopes to have that strategic plan complete by the fall. He said that plan will address the issue of growth as well as meeting students’ academic and social/emotional needs as well.
Murphy said this study points to how the district is doing as a whole.
“I think we must be doing something right,” she said. “People are wanting to move to the community, and I have to feel our excellent schools are a part of that formula.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.