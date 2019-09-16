NEW ALBANY – The New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. is finishing up an $87 million capital project, thanks to the approved 2016 referendum.
Now, Superintendent Brad Snyder said he's being asked, "What's next?" for the district.
He talked to the school board Monday evening about starting three committees, dubbed strategic pillars, to help decide the direction the district will take for the next seven to eight years.
"This is not a strategic plan. This is the foundation of one," Snyder told the board. "I think we could have one by next summer."
The groups will focus on three areas: raising the academic bar, helping the social and emotional needs of students and master planning for the construction/renovation/upkeep of buildings.
Snyder said the purpose of the groups is to give all stakeholders, such as teachers, administrators, parents, board members and community members, a chance to have a role in the planning process.
"This is not my plan. This is the community's plan," Snyder said after the meeting.
Though the second group will also discuss the proposed school safety referendum, Snyder said the referendum is its own separate piece. He said he is meeting with various parent groups, the school safety commission and will meet with first responders and other community members to decide whether to move forward with requesting up to 10 cents per assessed valuation over the course of eight years, opening up $3.33 million per year for the district to fund additional security measures.
Snyder said if all goes well, he plans to ask for a town hall style meeting in late October/early November, where the community can voice concerns and/or support for the referendum prior to bringing it to spring of 2020 primary ballot.
NEW NAHS SOFTBALL COACH
The New Albany High School softball team now has a new coach.
After some debate, the NAFC board voted 6-1 to approve Brooke Visker as the new coach for the New Albany High School softball team.
Board member LeeAnn Wiseheart questioned whether Visker was ready to take on a varsity coaching position, since she only has one year of volunteer coaching experience in addition to playing the sport herself at Indiana University Southeast.
NAHS Athletic Director B.J. McAlister said the position has been open since May. He said four people were interviewed, of those, only one had more experience.
"Without a doubt," McAlister said, when asked if he supports hiring Visker. "I think she's going to be a rockstar."
"We're going to have to trust you, because that's your job to interview and find the best coach," Board President Elizabeth Galligan said.
Visker has a degree in teaching, but currently works for Horseshoe of Southern Indiana as a valet. She played for IUS from Aug. 2012-2016 and was named Academic All-American and Daktronics Scholar Athlete. She received Region V Coaching Staff of the Year this year for her volunteer role.
Wiseheart was the sole nay vote on Visker's hiring, saying she approved of hiring her in a different role, but not as head coach.
NAMING OF GREENVILLE GYM
Five years after it was originally proposed and now a year after his death, the Greenville Elementary gym will be named after former principal Harlan Uhl. The NAFC board voted 7-0 to name the gym in Uhl's honor. Uhl worked for the district for 20 years, according to his obituary.
Back in August of 2014, the board was asked to name the gym after Uhl by the school's PTO. However, since he was just retired for a few months, the board at the time voted unanimously to table the approval since board policy stated that a person must be five years post retirement or one year past death.
Uhl passed away in September of 2018 at the age of 75.
IN OTHER NEWS
• The board tabled an agreement with BSN Sports Network to purchase sporting goods for NAHS and Floyd Central High School. The board asked to have the agreement looked over by legal counsel prior taking a vote.
• The board held the 2020 public budget hearing. No community members spoke out against the proposed budget.
