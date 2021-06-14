EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a quick look at where area school district enrollment is for the summer. The News and Tribune will next look at Clark County.
FLOYD COUNTY — New Albany Floyd County is among the local school districts seeing a spike in summer school enrollment as schools focus on learning loss recovery.
Summer school is bigger than ever at NAFC schools, and programming is extending beyond high school credit recovery to include programs for both elementary and middle school students.
NAFC Associate Superintendent Louis Jensen said New Albany High School and Floyd Central High School are each seeing about 450 students enrolled in summer school and about 700 enrolled at the elementary level.
Enrollment for middle school summer instruction has not been finalized, since the program does not start until July 12.
Jensen said it has been many years since the district offered summer school on the middle school and elementary levels, and on the high school level, enrollment is typically about 300 students per school.
“There’s still a question of how much learning loss is out there, and we’re trying to be proactive with learning opportunities,” he said.
He said that despite the challenges caused by the pandemic over the past year, ISTEP scores at the high school for the 2020-21 school year were the highest the district has ever seen.
Across the district, 67.8% received passing scores on the English portion of the ISTEP tests, and 40% passed the math portion.
ILEARN and IREAD scores have not been released yet.
“The standardized testing is maybe not the loss a lot of people thought it would be, but on the credits side, a lot of students didn’t earn the normal credits they would normally earn,” Jensen said.
He believes social and emotional support for students could be be an even greater need than catching up on academics, emphasizing the changes in routine students faced due to the pandemic.
“The stress of not being day-to-day with a normal routine, not knowing what we don’t know with COVID-19 — that has a social and emotional impact, and that will probably have more of an impact on students than the academics,” Jensen said.
Final graduation rates will not be available for NAFC until October, but the district now projects the rates to be in the mid-90% range for both New Albany High School and Floyd Central High School, according to Jensen.
In 2020, the district’s overall graduation rate was 91.9%, a slight decrease from 93.7% the year before. The 2020 graduation rate was 95.2% at Floyd Central and 88.6% at New Albany.
Jensen said some students have the opportunity to recover credits during summer school to meet their graduation requirements.
“I would say based on [recent] conversations with our two principals, they both feel we are pretty much at the same place as last year,” Jensen said. “Maybe a few kids are behind in completing [credits].”
On the elementary level, students have already completed an English acceleration summer camp, and a two-week math program is scheduled for July.
The two-week middle school program in July will focus on both math and English.
Stimulus funding is supporting summer school programs on both the middle school and elementary level, Jensen said. The district is not using the federal COVID-19 relief for high school summer school, since it is reimbursed by the state, Jensen said.
