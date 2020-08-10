FLOYD COUNTY — After a two-week delay, New Albany-Floyd County schools are set to reopen this week.
The New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. is returning to school Wednesday with both in-person and virtual classes. Silver Creek Community School Corp. and Borden-Henryville School Corp. are also set to begin classes Wednesday. Greater Clark County Schools opened July 29.
NAFC students in grades 7 through 12 who are enrolled in traditional classes will be attending both in-person and virtually for the first weeks of school with a hybrid schedule. Students with last names beginning with A through K will attend school in-person on Mondays and Wednesday and complete virtual learning on the other days, and the other half will attend school in-person on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The hybrid schedule will continue through Labor Day — at an Aug. 24 work session, school leaders will reassess the situation to decide whether the schedule will continue, NAFC Superintendent Brad Snyder said at Monday’s board meeting.
“I firmly believe we have a very good plan,” he said. “I firmly believe we are prepped and prepared. Our teachers have planned, our principals have planned, our bus drivers [have planned]. We have issued devices. All planning has been spectacular, in my opinion. But now we have to execute it.”
There have been a number of positive COVID-19 cases at Southern Indiana schools upon reopening in person, including Clarksville High School, Rock Creek Community Academy and various schools within Greater Clark County Schools.
Snyder said the district needs to be realistic in planning for COVID-19 cases in schools, noting that schools “reflect our community.”
“Is the COVID-19 virus in our community?” he said. “Yes, it is. So I’m not naive. Everyone knows the drill here. We’re going to bring a bunch of people in the building, there will be a test or something that’s going to happen, and we’re going to have a headline and a story and all that kind of thing about the school — that shouldn’t really shock anybody, because we reflect the community, and the virus is in the community.”
Snyder said the district will follow the guidelines outlined in the reopening plan in the event of any positive COVID-19 cases, and they will be addressed on a case-by-case basis.
“We will try to ensure that student or staff member has proper medical care, contact the county health department, contact trace and do all of that stuff,” he said. “What I don’t know is how frequent and voluminous that is going to be. It be a Wednesday [and] Tuesday, it might be a whole bunches — and if it’s a whole bunches, I’m going to have a different attitude about what our September looks like.”
Slate Run Elementary Principal Amy Niemeier said there have been many changes in the school’s classrooms, including rearranging student seating to allow for distancing. The school has planned for traffic patterns in the hallways and stairways.
Students will typically use their own materials instead of shared materials, and if they are using shared materials, the items will be sanitized between use, she said. There will also be education about proper hand washing techniques and mask wearing.
The schools’ lunch schedule has been spaced out so there will only be one grade level at a time in the cafeteria — tables have also been marked off to allow for social distancing, Niemeier said.
She is looking forward to seeing students on Wednesday, she said. The virtual enrollment includes about 90 kids, and about 260 will be attending in-person.
“I am really excited to see our students,” Niemeier said. “Of course, every time you have something new and unknown that can feel scary, and it can feel a little anxious, but mostly, I’m excited to get our students back here into school, whether that’s traditionally or if it’s safer and works better for their family virtually.”
Paige Schueler, a fourth grade teacher at Slate Run, is teaching a hybrid class that will include both virtual and in-person students — 16 students will be virtual, and 11 will be in-person.
She has been nervous about the start of the school year, she said.
“I have at-risk family members,” she said. “My mom is severely at-risk, and I have a baby and a 3-year-old at home,” Schueler said. “For me, it’s nerve-wracking. I mean, I have no doubt we’re going to make the best of it, but it’s a whole new ballgame and something we have never, ever experienced and have never really been trained for.”
Teachers are adapting each day and trying their best, but she has faced anxiety and sleepless nights, she said. The district’s two-week delay helped her prepare further for the school year and participate in more trainings.
“It’s helped with our class rosters and giving parents a chance to figure out what’s best for their families and so we could figure out what’s best for students in the building as well,” she said.
Despite the challenges of reopening schools amid the pandemic, Snyder said he is excited to get students back in the classroom.
“I would say I’m a little bit apprehensive, but a lot confident,” he said. “I think day one could be new, but day two is going to be a little bit closer to a routine. I think day three is going to be a little bit better of a routine. That’s what I’m hoping for.”
