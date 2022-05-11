FLOYD COUNTY — A longtime New Albany-Floyd County administrator is stepping down at the end of the school year, and a new director of equity and diversity will take her place.
Sharon Jones, the current director of student programs and cultural responsiveness, is retiring at the end of June. At Monday’s meeting, the NAFCS board voted unanimously to appoint Samantha Pitts to fill the position, which has been renamed with some adjustments to the job.
Pitts serves as athletic director at Central High School in Louisville. She is a New Albany High School graduate who also attended Mt. Tabor Elementary School and Hazelwood Middle School.
“I am very excited for the opportunity to step into this role,” she said. “I’m looking forward to doing the very important work for our community. I’m extremely thankful for the work that has been done, so I do want to personally thank Ms. Sharon Jones for all that she has done. I appreciate everything she has left for me, and I expect to fill those shoes well. I know that it’s going to be tough.”
Pitts said she is excited to work with administrators, teachers, parents and students in NAFCS and to “come home” to the school system.
“It has been a long time coming, and this is a very, very proud day,” she said.
Jeanine Corson, said she felt “honored” to make the recommendation to hire Pitts as director of equity and diversity, saying she shows strengths such as “hard work, determination and enthusiasm.” Corson also gave a shout-out to Jones at Monday’s board meeting, saying Pitts has “big shoes to fill.”
NAFCS Board President Elaine Murphy said “there were a lot of stellar candidates” and Pitts “did shine” in the interview process.
Jones has worked in NAFCS for 39 years, and she has been for about 10 years director of student programs and cultural responsiveness. The job involves overseeing the district’s minority recruitment program, coordinating secondary scholars programs and managing human resource and curriculum matters related to equity and diversity.
Jones noted that trainings on matters related to diversity and equity will be an increased focus for the position as Pitts takes over the administrative role.
She started her career in NAFCS as a special education teacher and served in administrative roles at both Lillian Emery Elementary and Slate Run Elementary.
“It’s been a wonderful career here in New Albany-Floyd County,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed my time and meeting people — all the students and staff members I’ve known over the last 39 years. I’ll always remember them, and I’ll come back and visit.”
Jones will be officially retired by June 29, and said she looks forward to having more time to spend with family. She believes Pitts is a “wonderful” choice for the director of equity and diversity position.
“I think she’ll be a great fit and she’ll have great ideas of her own,” Jones said. “I love her youthfulness and the abilities and experiences she brings with working at the high school level.”
