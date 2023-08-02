FLOYD COUNTY — It was an exciting day for Da’Lylah Banks as she began her first day of school.
While wearing her “Paw Patrol” backpack, she waited at the front of Green Valley Elementary with her mother before she was guided to her preschool class.
“This will be her first time having interaction with a lot of kids,” Da’Lylah’s mother Destany Gatewood said.
Tuesday was the first day of school for New Albany-Floyd County Schools.
Green Valley Principal Missy Saxon said she is confident that it will be a “great year.”
“It’s nice to see all these new faces...and then to see all of our return kids, and they’re so excited,” she said. “They come in hugging and they’re like, ‘I missed you, I’m ready to go, let’s get to school.’”
For NAFCS Superintendent Travis Madison, it was a day to meet students and staff while touring schools across the district. He started as the school’s leader in June, and this is his first school year working in the district.
“I’ve been around all the buildings this summer when they were empty or being worked on, but today, you kind of see them come to life, and it’s just really neat,” he said. “It just invigorates you as an educator to see that stuff going on. That’s what we’re all here for [are] those kids.”
NAFCS serves more than 11,000 students. In terms of staffing, there is still a need for more teacher aides and substitutes, but the district seems to be in good shape, Madison said.
“If anybody wants to substitute or wants to be an aide and help in our buildings, we certainly could use those, because those are the ones that we’re still having a hard time maybe filling some of those positions,” he said.
Jamie Crick, assistant principal at New Albany High School, is looking forward to a successful school year. She expects that the school’s enrollment will reach close to 1,900.
“We’re excited just about continuing the success of our AP Capstone program, providing more apprenticeship opportunities to our seniors that will be moving into either college or the workplace after they graduate and just working with some community partners to get some of that going for our students,” she said.
NAFCS Assistant Superintendent Steve Griffin said he is feeling positive about the school year.
“It’s probably the first time in a few years where we’re totally restriction-free regarding COVID restrictions and things like that, so that’s super-exciting to feel as normal as we felt pre-COVID,” he said.
He is also excited about the new leadership as Madison starts as superintendent.
“Dr. Madison is just doing a phenomenal job for us to get the school year kicked off,” Griffin said. “And it really does feel like students are excited to be back to school, so that’s always a good thing.”
Over 400 students are enrolled at Green Valley. Saxon is starting her fourth year as principal, and after recent years of COVID-19, she is happy to look ahead.
The school has academic goals such as growth in English and language arts, particularly after facing learning loss from the pandemic.
“We want our kids to be confident in reading and math,” Saxon said. “I think this is a turning point. I feel like this is where things are going to change. I think we’re going to show growth and a lot of progress.”
She works to develop trust with the parents, she said.
“They trust that we want what’s best for their child, so they feel very comfortable, and I have said, ‘you’re leaving me with your best,’” Saxon said.
The school has an “all-star staff,” she said.
“They want to be here — they have servant hearts,” she said. “They want to do what’s best for kids.”
