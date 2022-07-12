FLOYD COUNTY — The New Albany-Floyd County school board appointed two new elementary principals at Monday’s meeting.
The NAFCS board unanimously approved the hiring of Stacey Meadors as principal at S. Ellen Jones Elementary in New Albany and the hiring of Brian Perry as principal of Georgetown Elementary.
Meadors will replace Brian Kehrer as principal of the New Albany school. She has 12 years of teaching experience at Silver Street Elementary and Fairmont Elementary in New Albany, and she has eight years of administrative experience at Grant Line, S. Ellen Jones and Green Valley elementary schools.
She has previously served as assistant principal for S. Ellen Jones, and she most recently served as assistant principal at Green Valley. Tony Duffy, assistant superintendent of elementary education at NAFC, said Meadors has “established strong connections with staff and parents at each of those schools.”
“She is hard-working and dedicated and leads by example,” he said. “She will no doubt be an excellent principal at S. Ellen Jones.”
Meadors said she is “beyond excited to be the next leader at S. Ellen Jones.”
“I’ve had about 20 years of experience in the district in a variety of positions, and through that time I have been coached, I have been mentored, I have been taught, and I am so excited to take everything that I have learned and apply it as principal.”
Perry’s background includes experience as an elementary school teacher and a variety of administrative roles. He was an assistant principal and principal in Scott County, and he was principal of several schools in North Lawrence Community Schools for nine years.
Duffy described Perry’s skills in leadership and communication, saying he will be “an outstanding principal at Georgetown."
“He has established an excellent rapport with students and staff and parents at every school in which he has worked,” he said. “He’s a hard worker, he has determination and enthusiasm, and those have always been apparent.”
Perry will begin working at Georgetown Elementary Nov. 28, and he will replace the current principal, Rhonda Benz, as she prepares to retire in December.
“I’m very humbled, very excited about this next chapter and being a servant for the students, the families and the staff at Georgetown Elementary,” Perry said.
At Monday’s meeting, the board also approved resolutions to move forward with $5.8 million in bonds to support HVAC replacement at Mt. Tabor Elementary, S. Ellen Jones Elementary, and Greenville Elementary.
