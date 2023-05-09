FLOYD COUNTY — New Albany-Floyd County Schools will expand staffing to support reading at the middle school level.
The school board on Monday unanimously approved the addition of reading aides at the middle school level. Reading aides are only available now at elementary schools.
Three reading aides at each middle school will support fifth-grade students in the 2023-24 school year. Jeanine Corson, director of human resources at NAFCS, said middle school teachers are now providing extra support to students, but the aides would be to pull small groups from the class to provide individual assistance.
"We're going to see how that works and see if it provides us the help these students need who got it at elementary, but it stops at middle right now, and we are hoping this will help support those needs we have at all of those schools," she said.
Steve Griffin, assistant superintendent of middle school education, said students are already facing challenges as they go from elementary to middle school and "we would love the opportunity to meet every below-grade-level reader where they are as they come through the door."
"We do our best right now, but without our support, it makes it very difficult," he said.
He said schools are still "playing some catch-up" following the pandemic.
"Our elementary teachers do a phenomenal job, but there still is that learning loss that still exists," Griffin said.
NAFCS Interim Superintendent Bill Briscoe said the $150,000 investment in reading aides is "a very good step forward." He emphasized that Title I funding goes toward NAFCS elementary schools, but there is a need for additional support at the middle school level.
Griffin feels the addition will also lower the number of students struggling with reading deficiencies at the upper-grade levels in middle school.
Jenny Higbie, a member of the NAFCS board, said the addition is "fantastic and very much well-needed," and if the program is successful, she wants the district to consider extra support for math.
PROPERTY PURCHASE
The board also voted unanimously in favor of buying a property at 1605 Miller Road in Georgetown. Thomas Brillhart, assistant superintendent of operations at NAFCS, said the property borders parcels the district has purchased in the past near Georgetown Elementary.
The lot is 12,458 square feet, and it includes a home built in 1929.
"By purchasing this property, this will continue efforts for the district to have expandable options around Georgetown Elementary that this or future boards may want to consider for future unforeseen needs," Brillhart said.
NAMING MUSIC ROOM
The NAFCS school board voted unanimously to name the Hazelwood Middle School choir room in honor of Ruth Bailey, a retired music teacher who worked for the district from 1967 to 2008.
Briscoe said Bailey led the Hazelwood show choir, and he "can't think of a better person to name and give this kind of honor [to] than Ruth Bailey."
NAFCS Board President Rebecca Gardenour described the honor as "well-deserved," saying Bailey is "a very nice lady and a wonderful teacher."
