FLOYD COUNTY — As the district faces issues with staffing bus routes, New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. is taking action to incentivize attendance for transportation staff.
The NAFCS school board unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding at Monday’s meeting to provide weekly stipends for bus drivers. The board’s action was an amendment to the bus drivers’ contract.
Thomas Brillhart, assistant superintendent for operations at NAFCS, said the district is providing the weekly stipends “out of necessity” due to a series of bus route cancellations this school year.
On a daily basis, the coverage of NAFCS bus routes fluctuates from 92% to 100%, and on average, routes have been running at 98% efficiency for the first 30 days of school, he said.
“It doesn’t sound bad, but it’s still technically, on average, impacting 2% of our kids, so that’s unacceptable, and it’s on us to make sure we fix that,” Brillhart said.
Brillhart said he doesn’t expect the stipends to be the “magic bullet” to fix the problem, but the goal is to encourage “more drivers to come to work more often.”
The bus driver contract previously included attendance bonuses on a semester basis instead of weekly, and the drivers have the opportunity to receive half of the original attendance bonus rate through Sept. 29 before the weekly format begins. This would amount to $250 for no absences, $200 for one absence and $150 for two absences.
Starting Oct. 16 after fall break, bus drivers will receive $50 per week for every five-day week in which they work each day, Brillhart said. For shorter weeks such as the week of Thanksgiving, drivers will receive an attendance bonus of $10 per day.
Brillhart said the weekly format of the stipends will allow drivers to become eligible for the attendance bonuses even if they miss some days during the semester.
The district hopes to add about six bus drivers, which would “balance out” the district’s staffing shortage, he said. There are three prospective bus drivers in training, and they will likely be ready to start after fall break.
The bus driver positions would be a good job for people such as retirees or stay-at-home parents, he said. NAFCS drivers are paid an average of $24 an hour, and substitute starting pay is $23 an hour. The job requires four and a half hours of work, but it includes full benefits.
NAFCS board member Lee Ann Wiseheart said the stipends are the "least we can do, even if it does cost us a little more." She expressed her appreciation for the district's bus drivers.
Jeanine Corson, NAFCS director of human resources, said the pool of drivers has dwindled, and there is a need for people with commercial driver's licenses (CDL), which are required to become a bus driver.
NAFCS offers options for bus drivers to receive pay while being trained by NAFCS, and the district offers sign-on bonuses for bus drivers with their CDL.
Monday’s NAFCS meeting also included the public hearing for the proposed 2023 budget. The proposed budget would total $151 million.
The budget would include $81.49 million for the education fund, $41.59 million for the operations fund, $12.34 million for the debt service fund, $2 million for the rainy day fund and $6.6 million for the referendum fund.
NAFCS Chief Financial Officer Chris Street is expecting a 3% increase in funding per student in the district. This funding is based on the Average Daily Membership, or student enrollment.
The advertised tax rate for the 2023 budget is higher than estimated rate — it is estimated at $1.43, but it will likely be $1.05, which is the same as the 2022 rate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.