FLOYD COUNTY — The New Albany-Floyd County school board is debating whether to reverse a decision to replace the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma track at Floyd Central High School, but it is unclear whether the board will change course.
In October, the NAFCS board voted 4-3 to replace the IB program with the Advanced Placement Capstone program in the 2024-25 school year. The future of the IB program was among the discussion topics at Monday’s work session.
The NAFCS board voiced mixed opinions on the matter. Even for those who support keeping the IB program in the school, there are concerns about the feasibility of successfully bringing the program back to the table due to the timing.
At Monday’s work session, school board members did not decide whether to consider a potential reversal of the previous board’s decision at its February meeting, but it could potentially be placed on the agenda.
The plan approved last fall will allow current seniors and juniors to finish out the IB diploma track, but in the 2024-25 school year, the diploma track will no longer be available to Floyd Central students.
A new group of board members has been seated since the board took action last fall. In January, school board members Melanie Stumler Northup, Connie Baugh and Thad Neafus took office.
Current NAFCS board members Jenny Higbie, Lee Ann Wiseheart, and Elizabeth Galligan are among those who voted to replace the IB program in October, while NAFCS Board President Rebecca Gardenour voted against the removal.
Northup, the board’s vice president, is in favor of the IB program. She said she is concerned about replacing the diploma track with AP Capstone, describing the IB as “the crown jewel of academic programs.”
Floyd Central and New Albany High School started offering the IB diploma track in 2013. While the IB program has continued at Floyd Central, New Albany High School has since replaced it with the AP Capstone.
While she understands that the IB program did not work out for New Albany High School, Northup said “our high schools are not going to have the same needs or desires.” She mentioned the students from Floyd Central’s IB program who showed up at the October meeting to express their support for the program.
She said she would like to see what could be done to spread the word about the IB program in high-ability programs at the middle school level, and she questioned whether the district could address “communication gaps with parents” to increase interest in the program.
“Your easy groups [to target] are always going to be this high-ability pocket in middle school,” Northup said. “I honestly didn’t know from a parent’s perspective that it existed at Floyd until my eighth-grader was an incoming freshman. So at that point when he was in eighth grade, I had a sixth-grader in high ability at Highland Hills, and I never once heard that IB was available.”
Northup said potential enrollment growth could bring more interest in the IB program, and she noted that the survey from the fall showed that IB enrollment increasing since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So it felt a little premature,” she said. “I mean, I think if it had been given a couple more years and you said it’s just not right, I’d understand that, but really being this close out post-COVID, it just feels premature to take it out.”
However, Northup asked administrators whether it would be realistic to bring the IB program back at this stage, questioning “if it’s a thing that can be done” or if it would be a “horrific train wreck.”
School administrators say it would be difficult to change course at this time since the district has not been advertising the IB diploma since the board’s decision last fall. The school is instead promoting the AP Capstone program during sophomore registration meetings.
Floyd Central Principal Rob Willman said IB is a “fantastic program,” but he also believes the school will be successful with AP Capstone. Although he supports the IB program, it would be complicated to navigate a reversal and/or provide both IB and AP Capstone due to concerns with scheduling and planning for students and staff.
“I honestly hate to see the IB program go, but that’s what we’ve chosen, and that’s what we’ll do,” Willman said. “I think we can make a run and do some great things with the AP Capstone.”
Louis Jensen, NAFCS associate superintendent, said the success of reinstating the IB program would depend on how many students enrolled in the 2024-25 cohort, but he does not know how many people would sign up if its future depends on potential action at the February board meeting.
“If only five people show up for this cohort, I don’t see the point in carrying through with that,” Jensen said. “We need a good number to have really good courses.”
Higbie presented a slideshow at Monday’s work session to explain her reasoning for voting to replace the IB program. She emphasizes that the board didn’t “just completely do away with a higher echelon program,” but instead IB will be replaced with another high-level program.
The IB curriculum for Floyd Central juniors and seniors involves rigorous requirements for students, including high-level courses, hours of community service and a research paper.
For the AP Capstone program, students must earn a score of 3 or higher in four AP classes in any subject area and earn a 3 or higher in additional seminar and AP Research classes during their junior and senior years.
Higbie said both AP and IB are both considered rigorous programs and are highly regarded by colleges. She has children in the AP Capstone program at New Albany High School, and she described it as an “extraordinary” program that encourages critical thinking skills.
She noted a survey of teachers completed at Floyd Central last fall, saying 75% of respondents cited IB as a “non-viable option,” 20% of which taught IB classes.
This school year, 11 classes at Floyd Central are exclusively IB, and the average class size is 13 students, but there are AP classes at the maximum class size, Higbie said.
Some of her concerns include the “exclusivity” of the IB program. She said the curriculum offers limited options for students focused on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields, and there are many time constraints with the IB program that make it difficult for students to participate in extracurricular activities.
“If you want to do any sport, if you want to do theater, it’s very difficult to do that,” she said. “The Capstone program is inclusive of both STEM and students participating in extracurriculars.”
Higbie said AP Capstone will involve no extra cost for the district compared to what it is offering with the IB program.
NAFCS Chief Financial Officer Chris Street said he sees the issue as more of an “opportunity cost” rather than a significant financial consideration. Current IB teachers could be available to teach other classes if the program is replaced.
“We’re not cutting teachers, we’re not cutting positions to save money,” he said.
Northup said she worries about “taking away that competitive edge” by removing a high-level program such as IB from Floyd Central.
“We are in a search for a superintendent, and if we want the best of the best, I don’t actually think that looks great to have just taken out a program like IB,” she said.
Galligan, one of the NAFCS board members who voted to replace the IB program, said the program has not shown sufficient growth in the past decade to justify continuing with the diploma track.
The News and Tribune previously reported that 25 students are enrolled in the IB program at Floyd Central for the 2022-23 school year. Higbie and Galligan emphasized that New Albany High School has about twice as many students in AP Capstone.
“After more than a decade, this is still being rejected by over 95% of students and 75% of teachers,” Galligan said. “I think we should listen to our students, our families and our teachers instead of a small handful of people who will never tire of trying to put a square peg in a round hole.”
Baugh, one of the new board members, said she appreciates the feedback from the administration about the feasibility of keeping the IB program, saying she does not see putting the program back in place.
“It just seems like we’re in mud just spinning,” she said. “We’re not going anywhere.”
