FLOYD COUNTY — The New Albany-Floyd County school board is facing disagreements on how proceed with the ongoing superintendent search.
The board is tasked with hiring a new leader for the school district, but the majority of the board agreed that they would like to see more candidates for the job.
At a Wednesday special meeting, the school board voted 4-3 to approve the extension of the job posting for superintendent. Multiple board members noted their concerns about the current pool of applicants.
NAFCS board members Elizabeth Galligan, Jenny Higbie, Connie Baugh and Lee Ann Wiseheart voted in favor of the extension, and board members Rebecca Gardenour, Melanie Stumler Northup and Thad Neafus voted against the action.
In January, the board opened the job posting through the Indiana School Board Association, and the posting closed last week. The applications include a pool of 11 candidates. The NAFCS board is set to meet Monday for an executive session to meet with ISBA Director of Board Services Steve Horton to discuss the superintendent search.
The action taken Wednesday would allow ISBA to reopen the job portal and extend the posting if the association chooses to continue working with NAFCS for the superintendent search. The board will also inquire whether Indiana State University could offer free services to assist with the superintendent search.
Bill Briscoe, previously assistant superintendent of NAFCS, postponed his planned retirement in July 2022 to serve as interim superintendent amid the search for the district’s new leader. He has been filling the role following the sudden retirement of former superintendent Brad Snyder, who stepped down last summer.
The NAFCS board originally opened the superintendent search in July 2022 and received eight applications. However, the board temporarily suspended the search in September.
Board members cited the timing of the superintendent search and the small pool of candidates as the reason for suspending the previous search.
Galligan said she does not feel the new pool of candidates is “markedly different than the people we had in the fall,” and she wants to see more applicants.
Wiseheart noted that the board can take a few different approaches, but she wants the process to remain open in case the board agrees to seek other candidates for the position.
"If the board feels there's some folks from the current posting that we had that just closed last week that they want to interview, we can still do that, and we can still reopen and extend the posting and allow other people to apply," she said.
"And if we do interview someone who's already applied and we like them, there's no harm done, we don't have to call anyone from the second listing, but if we do interview and we don't like [the candidates], we've already got that second timeframe where other people could have applied."
Board members also discussed the possibilities of using recruitment companies to find additional candidates for the position. Higbie said in completing personal research, she contacted a company called McPherson & Jacobson to learn about their services specializing in superintendent searches.
“[The owner] said over the past five years, they have had 200 successful searches and close to 1,000 since the company began in 1991,” Higbie said. “They completed 70 successful searches last year. This is not to promote this specific company rather but just to see how things would work if we chose [as] a board to investigate further.”
The company could work with the ISBA to help with the recruitment and advertising efforts, she said.
“My purpose in calling them was threefold,” Higbie said. “One, they’d been recommended. Two, just to see if we could add them to what we already have going on now — our timeline, working with the ISBA, etc. — and just to get a general feel for price. I guess it’s my belief that if we can add just to make things more robust, I would be in favor of that.”
Higbie said it would add "an additional layer to the process we already have."
Like Higbie, Galligan reached out to a recruitment firm to inquire about their services. She has also reached out to a few firms that could post the superintendent job posting across various platforms and reach a large base of people.
Stumler Northup, the board vice president, has concerns about moving forward with another firm before the board has sat down as a group to review the candidates they already have.
“I felt like there were several good candidates in this pool that would be worth devoting the time to, so I would like to take those steps, personally, before we move on to the next steps," she said. "I feel like that could probably be accomplished in the next couple of weeks to at least have a good idea of how everyone feels about how we stand right now.”
Connie Baugh, an NAFCS board member, also expressed interest in going to an outside agency to help “open up the pool.” She is concerned that there are no applicants on the list that stand out to her as the best person to lead the district.
“There’s just several on there that I feel could be good — I just don’t think they’re good enough for our schools,” she said. “That’s just my opinion.”
Gardenour, the board president, disagreed with the move to expand the search at this time, emphasizing that she wants to go through all of the applications as a board. She believes there are "at least six good people" on the list to interview.
"We've got people with doctorates, whether they are superintendents or whatever, and I don't understand what more there's going to be out there," she said. "I think it's a good pool...I don't understand what more you want when we see the people that have applied. I mean, a lot of them have really good experience with different school systems and different sizes and a wealth of experience."
She is also concerned that ISBA will back out of the superintendent search.
Gardenour said that based on a conversation with ISBA leadership, the association will not continue with the process if the majority of the board does not want to interview anyone in the current candidate pool after reviewing applications on Monday. She is an officer with the ISBA.
"This is ISBA's reputation — since they started, they've had 44 successful superintendent searches," Gardenour said. "They're unbiased. All they're doing is getting the people to apply. We're the ones who did the job posting."
Wiseheart emphasizes that she is not asking to discontinue the posting via ISBA.
"I'm not saying this to discredit ISBA," she said. "They've done well. I want to continue using them. All I want is to keep the posting up a little bit longer."
Gardenour said if the district hires another agency to assist with the search, it will cost several thousand dollars, and she is not certain whether the board would "get our money's worth from that." The agreement with ISBA costs about $3,500.
"These are agencies that are selling themselves," she said. "I see ISBA as doing a service for our school boards here in Indiana, and you're talking about businesses that obviously want our business."
Galligan said, "if your selling point for ISBA is that it's $3,500, well sometimes you get what you pay for and sometimes you get something else if you pay more."
"I don't think this is the time to go with the least expensive option," she said.
She notes that is common for recruitment companies to work with state board associations, and she feels it would be "unfortunate if the ISBA took that position" to back out of the search.
Neafus said he is concerned about changing course with ISBA, saying he is worried that it will make the board appear "flaky."
"I just want to build up our reputation as an effective, stable board," he said.
