FLOYD COUNTY — A discussion at a recent New Albany-Floyd County school board meeting highlighted the district’s policies and resources to address bullying in schools.
NAFCS board member Jenny Higbie introduced the conversation at Monday’s meeting. Her goal is “to encourage our district to make families aware of the available resources we have in place to help with recognizing and addressing bullying,” including an anonymous reporting system for threats and bullying, she said.
“Sadly, I think we all realize that we’ve had some very traumatic outcomes of depression and bullying in our community lately, and this has unfortunately been prevalent all over the country and all over the globe,” Higbie said.
Higbie said she is thankful that awareness about bullying has improved over the years. Steve Griffin, assistant superintendent for middle school education at NAFCS, discussed the districtwide policies in place to address the issue.
He said the district has recently updated its anti-bullying page on the NAFCS website. It includes the language of the district’s bullying policy, the link to the anonymous tip line, advice for families and warning signs of bullying.
Griffin noted that the district is required by Indiana law to train faculty and staff on anti-bullying measures, and he shared a three-minute training video the district uses each fall.
“We also have student assemblies at the beginning of the year that directly discuss bullying and what that means specifically,” he said. “We really try to share that…if you know something, say something. Getting information from other students is key, and sometimes bullying can be very subtle. It can be online. There could be different ways the student is bullied, and they may not come forward themselves. We really try to empower students to be upstanders.”
Once a report of bullying has been made, an investigation will begin and the families of the alleged victim and alleged perpetrator will be notified.
Griffin said the bullying policies outlined in the student handbooks are simple.
“The school rules are simple — we will not bully others, we help students who are bullied, we will include students who are easily left out, and when we know someone is being bullied, we will tell an adult at school and at home so that we can try to address that as soon as possible.”
Higbie emphasizes that communication over social media counts as bullying.
“In Snapchat, the messages disappear,” she said. “It used to be that we wrote it on paper and it didn’t disappear, but you can take a screenshot of that and you can save that for evidence, so just to make parents aware of that, it does count.”
Griffin said students use social media platforms “more often than we like to admit to be nasty to each other.”
“There’s a lot of work that goes into tracking on a daily basis social media, whether it’s threats, bullying, things like that.”
Emily Hatton, assistant principal at Highland Hills Middle School, discussed the school’s process when bullying is reported, including the potential disciplinary actions.
Hatton said the school receives reports of bullying on a daily basis, “if not multiple times a day.”
“Often in the middle school setting, it is reported by the parents,” she said. “The parents will call or email to the admin or the counseling team, and as soon as they send that email or send that communication, it prompts what we call the student misconduct allegation form.”
The form provides a “road map” for the school to proceed with a bullying investigation, according to Hatton.
“Investigations, honestly when you go through all of this, take quite a bit of time for each one,” she said. “Sometimes you need to get more information from the alleged target, and sometimes we’re able to do a lot of that via email.”
The school’s camera systems are helpful, particularly the bus cameras, Hatton said.
“Our bus cameras do have sound, and so if they’re able to kind of narrow down, it was the Friday bus ride home, we can request that footage and do that right away,” she said. “Our transportation department does an awesome job of getting us that video, and our in-house camera systems are also really good.”
“In all of our public spaces we have those cameras, and you can’t hear, but oftentimes you can watch for the encounter,” she said. You can watch for that body language, you can watch for the students passing each others. So in our cafeterias, hallways, gymnasiums, we are able to get some of that camera footage too.”
The sooner the administration gets the information, the easier it is to conduct the investigation, she said, and statements from witnesses are also helpful when investigating instances of bullying.
The alleged student misconduct form also helps the district determine whether or not a scenario can be categorized as bullying, Hatton said.
“A lot of times with that legal definition, it’s not necessarily bullying, but it doesn’t mean we don’t log it and give a consequence,” she said. “It’s still possibly mean behavior or a conflict, and we still will look at it from that angle, but is it actual bullying, substantiated bullying? And once we finish that, a lot of times you have to do the follow up with the parents again.”
NAFCS has a “progressive discipline policy,” or “bullying prevention action plan,” according to Griffin. It includes various levels, and disciplinary action depends on the number of infractions and the specific instance of bullying.
“So little Billy sits down and we go, hey, this is your first infraction, you need to sign here, and we talk to him about what bullying is,” he said.
