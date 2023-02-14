NEW ALBANY — A New Albany-Floyd County school board member questioned a mental health provider's focus on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), prompting concern from the interim superintendent.
The NAFCS board unanimously approved an agreement with Family & Children's Place at Monday's meeting to provide services in the school district. Although he ultimately voted in favor of the service, NAFCS board member Thad Neafus criticized the agency's use of DEI principles.
Neafus said at Monday's meeting that he did not want to delay the mental health services, but he was concerned about the provider's "diversity, equity and inclusion lens."
Neafus said he examined the guidelines of the National Children's Alliance (NCA), which provides accreditation for Family & Children's Place. He said the organization is "very, very heavy-focused on diversity, equity and inclusion."
Neafus said he does not "really think that's something that I'm in favor of for our schools" in reference to the NCA's focus on DEI, and he questioned whether the district should consider other services through a bidding process.
"I don't know how that plays into a whole lot of counseling services for children in need," he said. "I mean, maybe it does at some point, but that was top of their list, not necessarily finding solutions for problems that children may have. I just don't see a whole lot of connection there."
Following the vote, NAFCS Interim Superintendent Bill Briscoe responded to Neafus' comments on DEI and expressed concerns about the board member's stance on the issue.
"Mr. Neafus, I definitely respect your position, and I'm very happy that you saw fit to let the services continue — they're good services," he said. "But I think we're going to disagree on a few things. I hope this corporation is not against diversity and inclusion. We're better than that."
The school board member responded that "it just depends on what you mean by those words." Briscoe said they "may be able to agree if we can get the right terms."
"People twist [DEI] to mean different things — same thing with trauma and safety and everything," Neafus said. "If we can define the terms and make sure everybody knows exactly what we're talking about, then we probably won't have a problem."
In an emailed statement sent Tuesday to the News and Tribune, Neafus provided more details regarding his position on DEI, saying he has "no issues with the terms 'diversity or inclusion' as traditionally defined."
"Today, however, diversity is used to mean people who look different but think in lockstep," he said. "Inclusion means to approve of and normalize every extreme break from cultural norms. Equity, equal outcome for all, is different from diversity and inclusion. I do not accept that as a healthy principal."
"Outcomes have many variables: family background, region, luck and God. If equity is a guiding principle, and if not everyone can rise to the same level, the only option is to bring some down, and that is corrupt and shameful. As for social or racial justice, if someone's idea of justice requires a modifier it is not really justice."
In addition to describing his thoughts on DEI, Neafus said he believes "all school-related contracts should be open for public bidding to ensure we are as fiscally responsible as possible."
Neafus took office on the NAFCS school board in January. He was one of the candidates supported in the November election by Liberty Defense, a right-wing political action committee that campaigned for a slate of NAFCS school board candidates.
Connie Baugh, another new school board member, also received support from the group. In mailers sent to Floyd County residents, Liberty Defense endorsed the school board candidates and voiced opposition to DEI initiatives, critical race theory (CRT) and social-emotional learning (SEL).
Michelle Ferree, director of student support services at NAFCS, discussed the benefits of Family & Children's Place's services at Monday's meeting. The organization already provides school-based services for Hazelwood Middle School in New Albany, and the agreement approved Monday night will support NAFCS students in its alternative school program.
The district partnered with the provider to help students who are facing challenges such as childhood trauma, and many of the children are in foster care, according to Ferree. According to the agency's website, the organization offers "specialized counseling to individuals and families who have been affected by abuse, neglect, and other forms of trauma."
Ferree noted the possibility of inviting the agency's director to speak with the school board about their services, which Neafus said he would support.
Family & Children's Place's website outlines its position on DEI, saying the organization is an "ally on the side of racial justice."
"Family & Children’s Place proudly values and embraces diversity and inclusion: in the manner we operate our business while serving the community, in our board of directors and staff, in our clients, and in how we go about preventing, stopping, and healing child abuse and neglect," the website says. "It’s precisely this value on diversity and inclusion that compels us to speak up and actively engage in conversations about racial equity and justice."
According to the NCA's website, the organization is "committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) within our staff, board, and Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) movement." Family & Children's Place offers a CAC serving Floyd and Clark counties.
"A diverse, equitable, and inclusive movement is critical not only to achieve a just and welcoming work environment for our workforce and partners: it is also impossible to effectively serve children and families across this country without a movement of agencies and professionals that reflect them and understand their needs," the NCA's website reads.
"As the national association and accrediting body for CACs, NCA is committed to achieving universal access to CAC services for children in every community in America, and is uniquely positioned to ensure CACs both have the resources they need to truly serve America’s diverse population and also that their accreditation with us requires that they do so equitably and inclusively."
