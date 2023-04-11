NEW ALBANY — Prosser Career Education Center will move forward with a project to build a preschool center at the New Albany school.
On Monday, the New Albany-Floyd County school board voted 6-1 to approve plans to add an early childhood education lab. The lab will serve as a full-functional child-care program, and it will help Prosser students receive the work experience required for the Child Development Associates credential.
The preschool will be staffed by licensed NAFCS employees, and it will serve students ages 3 and 4.
The construction project is projected to cost about $850,000. The funding will come from Prosser's operating budget instead of the district budget. Prosser's funding is tuition-based, and 26 sending schools across the area each pay a tuition of $3,895 per student.
The Prosser administration aims to kick off the program in the next school year.
Jenny Higbie, a NAFCS board member, said she is "thrilled" about the project. In reaching out to local day-cares, she learned about the need for trained child-care workers in the area.
"They don't have waiting lists because they don't have spots available," she said. "They have waiting lists because they don't have the trained staff to take their place."
She also mentioned the growing child-care needs of local families amid the "boom of incoming manufacturers" in Southern Indiana, particularly with the growth at River Ridge Commerce Center.
Elizabeth Galligan, a NAFCS board member, said child-care is a major barrier to getting people back into the workplace, and she is glad to see Prosser meet a "market-driven need and a student-driven need."
Kyle Lanoue, career and technical education (CTE) program director at Prosser, said experts in workforce development emphasize the role of child-care in workforce shortages.
"Most experts and leaders in the field...they are telling us there are a number of reasons, but a large or sizable reason is the female population hasn't returned from COVID, by and large, because of child-care," he said. "It's not the only reason, but it is a sizable reason, especially the younger population."
NAFCS Board President Rebecca Gardenour was the only board member to vote against the project. She voiced multiple concerns during Monday's discussion, including questions about the feasibility of screening Prosser students involved in the preschool program.
Gardenour said she has heard complaints about the project from several Prosser employees regarding safety concerns.
Prosser Principal Nancy Campbell noted that other career centers in the state use software to screen juveniles for these types of programs, and some early childhood education programs work with local sheriff's departments to vet student participation in early childhood education programs.
Lanoue noted the level of review involved in the "intent-to-enroll" process required for students to attend Prosser.
"Every student that comes to Prosser, when they fill out that intent-to-enroll form — that goes to the sending school counselor, that counselor vets those, they discuss those, and then they provide letters, so there is also going to be an extra layer of security there," he said.
Prosser students will not be left unsupervised with preschool students at the facility, according to Campbell. It will be similar to Prosser's current process for student work experience, but instead of students going to other preschools in the community, they will remain onsite.
"Instead of our students getting in a bus and losing time, they will actually have that opportunity onsite to look and go in and do their observations... and cut that time down," Campbell said.
Lanoue said the program will be "no different" than early childhood education programs at other schools in NAFCS in the way it is run by district staff.
"The two separate early childhood rooms will be run by licensed [and] by trained New Albany-Floyd County employees, no different than at a preschool at S. Ellen Jones or at Grant Line — it'll be very similar. The supervision, the instruction, the control of the room — all of that will be done by paid New Albany-Floyd County employees that will be self-sustained by the program itself."
The board also voted unanimously Monday to approve VPS Architecture as the architect for the project.
The facility will be added at the back of the Prosser building, and it will involve the conversion of the school's current landscaping classroom. The lab will feature two preschool classrooms, a health office and a playground.
At Monday's meeting, NAFCS board member Thad Neafus called for tabling the curriculum piece of Prosser's early education project from Monday's agenda, saying he wanted "adequate time" to review items related to anti-bias education in the curriculum before voting. He said he would like to go over the curriculum further with the Prosser administration. The board voted unanimously to separate and table the curriculum before voting on the actual construction project.
"I don't come from an educational background, maybe I don't read the [curriculum] guidelines in the state as easily as somebody does, so it'd be probably helpful to sit down with [Prosser administration] and try to understand it more," Neafus said.
Higbie noted that the curriculum is based "pretty much entirely on state mandates and state-graded guidelines in order for the certification to be recognized."
Lanoue said the anti-bias education included in the curriculum is a "fairly standard practice" for early education and other fields taught at Prosser, including health care, criminal justice and fire/rescue. He also noted that the early childhood education program is already in place at the school.
"We have 40 students who are currently taking that curriculum that will roll into the next year into the capstone [class]...it's the board's prerogative, but personally I don't see a reason to table it," Lanoue said. "It's already operational from a curriculum standpoint. I will overemphasize the fact that we're happy to be transparent [and] have discussions as we develop and refine those lesson plans and assessments. We're happy to share and discuss those and talk about outcomes."
