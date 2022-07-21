FLOYD COUNTY — The New Albany-Floyd County school board is moving forward with its search for a new superintendent.
At a Thursday meeting, the NAFCS board approved a job posting for the superintendent position and selected the Indiana School Boards Association (ISBA) to assist with the search.
The board's action follows recent turnover in the NAFCS administration. Bill Briscoe, previously the assistant superintendent, is filling in as interim superintendent following the sudden retirement of Brad Snyder, who stepped down as superintendent June 30.
Briscoe was set to retire from NAFCS at the beginning of the month, but he agreed to stay on in the interim position. He is only serving temporarily as the district’s leader, and the board is planning to hire a longterm interim superintendent in coming weeks.
While NAFCS is using ISBA to seek a permanent superintendent, the district’s internal human resources department will post the job opening for the interim position on Monday.
The job description for the superintendent includes requirements such as a valid superintendent license, a Ed.S or Ph.D degree and experience in public school administration. The district prefers a candidate with a minimum of one year experience as a superintendent and experience at both the building level and central office level.
NAFCS Board President Elaine Murphy said the board will meet with the ISBA to discuss the job search. The association will help the district progress with a national search for the superintendent position.
The board is “looking as quickly as we can” for a longer term interim superintendent, she said. Briscoe told the board earlier this month he would prefer that another interim superintendent be in place by the beginning of September.
“Mr. Briscoe’s been very gracious to stay on and help us out, but we do want to find someone so he can move on with his retirement,” Murphy said. “He told him, he’s already flunked retirement 101. He hasn’t had a day off.”
Lee Ann Wiseheart, a NAFCS board member, said she encourages community members and staff members to reach out to the board during the job search.
“I want us to be able to represent what the community wants, but if they don’t contact us and let us know, we don’t know what they want,” she said. “We really, really want them to reach out and talk to us.”
As the district seeks new leadership, “it’s just exciting,” Murphy said.
“Anytime you have a big change like this and you have the opportunity to meet new people and interview new people — it’s just an exciting time,” she said.
