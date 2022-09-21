FLOYD COUNTY — The New Albany-Floyd County school board is temporarily suspending the search for a new superintendent with plans to reopen the search in early 2023.
In the meantime, NAFCS Interim Superintendent Bill Briscoe will continue his leadership of the school district until a permanent superintendent is found.
This summer, the NAFCS board began the search for a new leader following the retirement of former superintendent Brad Snyder, who stepped down at the end of June.
Briscoe, formerly the district’s assistant superintendent, was previously planning to retire this summer, but he stepped in as the NAFCS interim superintendent after Snyder’s departure.
Donna Corbett, a NAFCS board member, attributed the suspension of the search to a limited pool of applicants and the timing of the search. As the November election approaches, the board decided it would be in the “best interest of the community,” to wait until after the election “rather than try and pick someone quick with a shallow pool,” she said.
This way, the new superintendent will be selected next year when the new board is seated, she said. Fifteen candidates are running for NAFCS board races, which include two at-large seats and the seats for District 1 and 2.
