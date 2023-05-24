FLOYD COUNTY — The New Albany-Floyd County school board is coming closer to selecting a new leader for the district.
The NAFCS board will hold a June 5 public hearing on the proposed superintendent's contract at 5 p.m. in the board room at the Education Support Center, 2801 Grant Line Road in New Albany.
The public hearing will allow for community feedback on the contract. It will be followed by the board's vote on the contract at a June 12 meeting, which will take place at 6 p.m. in the board room.
NAFCS Board President Rebecca Gardenour said the candidate under consideration for the superintendent position will not be publicly announced until the June 12 meeting.
The new superintendent will replace NAFC Interim Superintendent Bill Briscoe as the district's leader.
Briscoe, previously the district's assistant superintendent, was set to retire last summer, but he stepped into the interim superintendent role in July of last year following the sudden retirement of Brad Snyder, the former superintendent.
The proposed contract for the new superintendent would last from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026.
The new superintendent's proposed starting salary would be $192,000 for the 2023-24 contract year, and it would increase to $200,000 for 2024-25.
Starting in 2025-26, the base salary can be increased by 3-5% based on annual evaluations.
Gardenour said unlike regular board meetings, community members do not have to sign up in advance to speak at the upcoming public hearing.
"So we want anyone who has any questions about the new contract or concerns or whatever to come that night, and everybody who wants to, they'll be able to get up and speak about it," she said.
