FLOYD COUNTY — Next Monday, the New Albany-Floyd County Schools board will consider the approval of Travis Madison as the district’s new superintendent.
Although the vote on his formal contract will not occur until next week, Madison will begin work immediately in an interim role at NAFCS.
In Monday’s public meeting, the board unanimously approved him to serve as interim superintendent through the rest of the month during the transition.
NAFCS Board President Rebecca Gardenour confirmed to the News and Tribune after Monday’s public meeting that Madison is the board’s recommendation for the permanent superintendent position.
Madison has served for more than a decade as superintendent at Barr-Reeve Community Schools, a small school district in Montgomery, Indiana.
For the past year, Bill Briscoe has filled the interim superintendent position, and he officially retired on Sunday. Briscoe served in NAFCS for more than 40 years.
Gardenour said Madison is going to be “a perfect fit” for NAFCS, saying he is coming from a “very good school system.”
“His references are glowing — absolutely glowing — and he’s really brought that school corporation up, so we’re really excited,” she said.
The proposed contract for the new superintendent would last from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026. The starting salary would be $192,000 for the 2023-24 contract year and $200,000 for 2024-25.
The base salary could increase by 3-5% in 2025-26 based on annual evaluations. Briscoe was set to retire last summer as assistant superintendent, but after Brad Snyder’s sudden retirement as the district’s leader, he postponed his departure to fill the superintendent position.
Madison is coming from a much smaller school district in Daviess County. Barr-Reeve has a total enrollment of roughly 1,000 students, while NAFCS enrollment is more than 11,000.
He has served for 12 years as the Barr-Reeve superintendent and nine years as a principal at the Barr-Reeve Jr./Sr/ High School.
Jenny Higbie, an NAFCS board member, told the News and Tribune that Madison is a “man of integrity who is very excited to go into our community and forge relationships with various groups, as well as going into our schools and doing listening tours.”
Although he comes from a smaller district than NAFCS, he came “highly recommended” with years of experience as a superintendent, and she is excited to welcome him to the district, she said.
“One thing that Dr. Madison said is that he too was excited to work with the outstanding folks we have at the helm of all those different areas [in the district],” Higbie said.
COMMUNITY INPUT
A few community members voiced their thoughts on the contract and the superintendent search at Monday’s NAFCS board meeting, which included both a public hearing on the superintendent contract and a regular session.
Steve Sipes, a former New Albany High School principal, voiced concerns about the transparency of the superintendent search during public comments at Monday’s meeting. He said he would have liked to see a committee to gather public feedback, and he questioned the board’s process in surveying the community on the superintendent search.
Sipes said the lack of a committee “can give the appearance of keeping the community at arm’s length,” and he feels a committee would “show that diverse opinions were valued.”
Mary Jo Gohmann said during public comments that she hopes “new leadership will positively affect all the students, teacher and administration and parents.”
She also cited her dislike of COVID-19 restrictions in past years.
Floyds Knobs resident John Marsh, a former principal at Floyd Central, said during Monday’s public hearing that there are discrepancies between annuity/retirement benefits between teachers and administrators, and he would like to see a greater focus on supporting teachers, particularly in light of the struggles they faced during the pandemic.
BRISCOE RETIREMENT
Elizabeth Galligan, a NAFCS board member, commended Briscoe for his 40 years of work in the district, including his decision to “put his retirement on hold after an unexpected abrupt retirement.”
“With Bill at the helm, the board did not have to settle for a new superintendent,” she said. “We were able to conduct a thorough search at the best time of year, and this extra time allowed us to find an exceptional leader.”
“And so I just want to say that we all owe Bill our gratitude and our thanks — the entire community, not just the school district — and we all wish him well and nothing but the best in retirement.”
Briscoe reflected on his career in a letter posted last week on the NAFCS website.
“I will miss the work, but I will miss the people most of all,” Briscoe wrote. “This corporation has given me more than I could ever return. I hope you show the new superintendent the same kindness and support that you have shown me. I love this corporation and our community, and I feel the best is yet to come.”
