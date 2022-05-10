FLOYD COUNTY — The New Albany-Floyd County Virtual Academy will close at the end of the school year.
The NAFCS school board voted 4-3 Monday to close the virtual school, which serves about 170 students in the district. The academy opened in 2021 as the district’s 18th school and operates separately from the brick-and-mortar schools.
The academy include grades 6-12. NAFCS teachers offer instruction in English and math, and social studies, science and elective courses are taught through the Edgenuity platform.
Since it is a separate school, the virtual academy is different from the virtual programming offered in the 2020-21 school year, which was taught by teachers within the various school buildings in addition to their in-person classes.
NAFCS Superintendent Brad Snyder presented the recommendation to close the academy at Monday’s meeting. He declined to comment further when the News and Tribune reached out Tuesday.
“Two weeks ago, we held a work session in this room with the board to review our objectives and performance for our virtual academy, and shortly after that meeting, I received messaging from the majority of board members indicating their non-support,” Snyder said at the meeting. “These messages were clear.”
Snyder said the NAFCS “administration wants to provide student programming which is supported by our board.”
NAFCS board member Jenny Higbie, Elizabeth Galligan, Lee Ann Wiseheart and Elaine Murphy voted in favor of closing the virtual school, while Joe Brown, Donna Corbett and Rebecca Gardenour voted against the closing.
Gardenour said the virtual academy is beneficial for students who struggle with anxiety and said she doesn’t understand why there was a “big push” for the academy to close it the next year.
“I notice over the past two years we’ve been talking about helping these students who have some difficulty attending regular school, and here we’ve got one, and it’s being taken away,” she said.
For Wiseheart, her vote to close the school “is not about the money,” she said. She said NAFCS started virtual school due to COVID-19, and “we did the best we could.”
However, she notes that there are resources to help students who are struggling, particularly with the help of federal COVID-19 relief funding.
“I think our teachers did an incredible job under the circumstances,” she said. “The children that are in that school, we know because of COVID and (federal) money — we have mental health resources in all of our schools we did not have before.”
Wiseheart wants to focus instead on what can be offered through alternative education options. She gave the example of individualized instruction program (IEP) options for students, saying “if their IEP says they need some kind of out-of-the-classroom attention or virtual aspect, that can be factored into an IEP.”
“It’s in our strategic plan to discuss the alternative education option —what are we going to do with that — how has COVID impacted how we deliver to our alternative education,” she said. “That is in our strategic plan. But to keep an academy open for an amount of kids that we can now service in our schools and have our eyes on these kids…we can supply them, and we couldn’t before.”
Corbett said a survey conducted by the district showed that a number of kids benefitted from the virtual academy, noting that “some people excel at it, and some people don’t.”
“I think it’s a different learning style than what we are offering in the brick and mortar school,” she said. “I see lots of advantages to it. I don’t think we marketed as such to help the advanced students necessarily, but it allows them to move at their own pace, take classes they wouldn’t otherwise be able to take, so I think it’s one more tool that we have in our toolbox.”
She said she “would hate to see us throw that out,” and she would like to see some type of virtual option.
“Yes, we started it because of COVID, but I think we learned there are a lot of benefits to having virtual,” she said. “That said, I’m not necessarily married to having the academy as such. We have to have 100 kids to have an academy, and if we could adopt that virtual option into our school curriculum as just a different method of delivering education, I would be OK with that.”
Brown discussed his concerns about closing the virtual academy, noting it was touted as a good idea when it began last year. He said there are many reasons why families choose the virtual option.
“And now we’re saying we don’t think it’s a good idea anymore, it’s not working,” he said. “But we haven’t given it a year.”
He said he wants to know what plan would be better than the academy for the students currently in the virtual school.
“Would I want to be a virtual student — no way,” Brown said. “There’s no way that I would want to, but I’ve heard people say that they liked it…that doesn’t matter to me whether I personally don’t like it. We have that many kids who do like it and do want it for whatever reason.”
Bill Briscoe, assistant to the superintendent for administration and operations, said the virtual school includes teachers with both regular and temporary contracts. Those with regular contracts will be placed in different positions in NAFCS, and those with temporary contracts are encouraged to apply for other available positions.
Before Monday’s vote to close the academy, several people spoke, including parents and one student, in favor of the school. Gracie Beach, a student in the virtual academy, asked the board to “give it more than one year.”
“It’s great, especially for students like me,” she said. “In my last school, it really wasn’t a great fit for me…I have a father who is immunocompromised, and so especially during the times of COVID, it would have been really detrimental to see him catch that and end up in the hospital or potentially die.”
Beach said the virtual academy has been the “best experience” she has had in school, and she has been able to connect with her teachers.
“I feel like I’ve been able to be so creative, especially in writing,” she said. “I’ve been able to take math classes I’ve never been able to before, and it’s really helped me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.