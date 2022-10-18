FLOYD COUNTY — The New Albany-Floyd County Schools board has taken action to replace the International Baccalaureate (IB) program at Floyd Central High School.
The NAFCS board voted 4-3 Monday to remove the IB program at Floyd Central in the 2024-25 school year. The program will be replaced with the Advanced Placement Capstone program, and juniors and seniors at Floyd Central will be able to complete their IB diploma.
Floyd Central began offering the IB diploma track in 2013, and it is the only school in Southern Indiana to offer the program. The IB program is a curriculum for high school juniors and seniors involving high-level courses, hours of community service, an extensive research paper and other requirements.
The AP Capstone diploma requires students to earn a score of 3 or higher on four AP courses of any subject area, as well as a 3 or higher on the yearlong AP Seminar and AP Research courses during their junior and senior years.
For those who voted in favor of removing IB at Floyd Central, the lack of growth in the program was among the reasons mentioned. The recommendation to replace the program came from the school board instead of the NAFCS administration.
Board members Lee Ann Wiseheart, Jenny Higbie, Donna Corbett and Elizabeth Galligan voted to replace the IB program, while members Elaine Murphy, Joe Brown and Rebecca Gardenour voted against the replacement.
Wiseheart said the conversation about whether to continue with the IB track has been ongoing for multiple years. She said the program has not “been growing where it needs to be to financially support it,” and she feels the board has the fiduciary responsibility to take action.
She also discussed the timing of the board’s recommendation to replace the program.
“The reason it’s coming on the agenda now is that the former superintendent delayed and would not have it on here and because there’s time sensitivity to adjust and make sure kids can adjust their schedule if there’s a change,” Wiseheart said.
The board action followed many public comments from students and parents urging the board to keep the IB program in place. Floyd Central junior Reid Coleman, an IB student, is among those who spoke out in favor of the program, and he said he is disappointed in the board’s decision.
“I think that the people for the elimination didn’t have the best arguments and the best evidence to back it up,” he said. “I know they spent years talking about it, but I think they should have more consideration about adding both the AP Capstone and IB program.”
Murphy, the NAFCS board president, said she “great value in the program, and she feels it’s “a service we can offer that other schools do not offer.”
“I think that it serves our students well, and I support that program 100%,” she said. “I personally would hate to see it go away.”
Higbie, the NAFCS board vice president, believes replacing IB with the AP Capstone will provide a “more inclusive” program for students. She said she has talked to multiple families who have faced difficulty in balancing extracurriculars with the IB schedule, and the AP Capstone makes it easier to reach students pursuing STEM.
“I have done my homework,” she said. “We have been talking about this literally for years…we want what’s best for kids,” she said.
Higbie’s son graduated last year from New Albany High School with an AP Capstone diploma, and her daughter is also pursuing the program. She said her family “found it to be exceptional.” The AP program is focused on research, critical thinking, discussion and collaboration, she noted.
Floyd Central Principal Rob Willman said he has been involved in the IB program since it began, and he is “very much in favor of it.”
“Yes, it’s a rigorous curriculum there, but the kids who have gone through it — I think you’d be hard-pressed to find anybody that’s had a negative experience with the program,” he said. “It has been valuable to a lot of people. They are getting what it is they want.”
The dues for the IB program are $11,650 versus $1,250 for the AP Capstone. However, NAFCS Chief Financial Officer Chris Street said the most relevant cost consideration regarding IB program is more of an “opportunity cost,” since a teacher could teach another course if they were not teaching IB. He said he personally wouldn’t recommend cutting the IB program.
According to NAFCS Associate Superintendent Louis Jensen, the IB and AP Capstone programs could both be offered at Floyd Central if the board chose to go that direction.
Galligan said Floyd Central has had 10 years to grow the IB program, and she noted that New Albany High School has three times as many students in its AP Capstone program. There are 25 students enrolled in the IB program at Floyd Central.
“We did task our previous two superintendents, that I’m aware of, to grow the program and make it more viable…and I don’t think either one of them were able to accomplish that,” she said.
On Monday, Coleman told the board that the IB program has allowed him to appreciate school in a way he didn’t before.
“My perspective on school has completely shifted,” he said. “Nearly every night I think about the next day of classes, and I look forward to the interesting discussions we will have in class and the interactive and fun activities I will involve myself in. Now that I’m in IB, I want to learn.”
Caroline Hadley, a junior in the IB program at Floyd Central, said she took AP classes before she got into IB, and she sees a “really big difference.”
She likes the discussion-based learning in the IB program, and she feels she is “genuinely learning.” When she took AP classes, she felt she was putting information into her brain for a test, but it didn’t stay with her afterward, she said.
Hadley said she has a learning disability, and she often loses focus in the traditional classroom setting.
“With IB, I’ve been able to participate, I’ve been able to really learn things in the classroom that I wasn’t able to do before,” she said. “I think the main reason why is that with IB, it’s not just a teacher teaching each other. You’re teaching your peers. You’re teaching yourself while the teacher also teaches you.”
She also noted the opportunity for community service and camaraderie through the IB program.
“As much as I love this program, I want the future kids — the sophomores this next year — I want them to have that too, because I enjoyed it so much, and I want everyone else to also,” Hadley said.
Her mother, Melissa Hadley, also discussed the benefits of the program. She said her daughter has always been a successful student, but now, she is “thriving and learning on a more holistic level” in the IB program.
Connor Bickel, a 2020 Floyd Central graduate and student at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, who was part of the IB program, attributed his involvement with the IB program with his academic success. He said he drove two hours to speak in favor of the program at Monday’s meeting.
“The IB program teaches you how to be motivated, how to have an open-minded perspective, how to work with diverse groups and cultivate safe environments and how to fail successfully,” he said. “Dissolving this program removes the possibility to compete with the best high schools in the area and the state and in the nation.”
He said although there are benefits to taking AP classes, he feels it “does not create the open-mindedness needed for today’s business and societal mindset.”
