SOUTHERN INDIANA — New Albany-Floyd County and Borden-Henryville School Corp. have returned to mask mandates as cases increase in Southern Indiana.
As these two schools reinstate the policies, all school districts in Clark and Floyd counties are requiring masks at this time.
NAFCS moved from optional masking to required masking for all students and adults starting Monday. The guidance has changed based on Floyd County’s move from the yellow to orange advisory level last Wednesday on the state’s color-coded map, which indicates the increase in COVID-19 cases in the community.
In NAFCS, masks were optional at the start of the school year until the district adopted a new COVID-19 policy, which allows optional masking when the county is categorized as blue or yellow but requires masks in the orange or red advisory levels.
The mask requirement for students in NAFCS was lifted Oct. 21 when Floyd County moved from the orange to yellow category last month.
In Borden-Henryville, the temporary mask requirement for students and staff will be implemented starting Tuesday. The mandate is based on the 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate for Clark County and/or the school district. Masks will be required if the positivity rate in the county is at 10% or higher, or if the building or the entire district reaches a student positivity rate of 5% or more.
The mask mandates will remain in place at a minimum of two weeks, according to the district’s policy adopted in early November.
Borden-Henryville Superintendent Johnny Budd said the switch to a mask requirement is based on Clark County’s 7-day-positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Monday afternoon, at which point the state’s COVID-19 dashboard is updated.
The 7-day positivity rate for Clark County is at 10.8% for all tests and 21.7% for unique individuals. Clark County also returned to the orange advisory level last week.
The district started the school year with optional masking, and it switched to a mask requirement in September before removing the mandate earlier in the month.
NAFCS Superintendent Brad Snyder said he was not surprised to see Floyd County’s move to the orange category as cases increased in the community. He emphasizes that the school system is “business as usual with one exception.”
“We’re trying to do everything as normal as we can and keep all events and learning going, including all fine arts and athletics,” he said. “The only exception is that everyone is masked. It’s a very small sacrifice to keep everything moving for the kids.”
The mask requirement means that masks are required indoors for children and adults during the school day and at all school-sponsored events in NAFCS facilities regardless of vaccination status.
Snyder said that in the week before Thanksgiving, the district was seeing between 150 and 200 students quarantined. Although he noticed cases and quarantines “inching back” up in recent weeks, they have been lower than they were the first week of September, when NAFCS saw more than 1,000 students quarantined.
He expects quarantine numbers to drop now that masks are required for all, noting that the state’s quarantine guidelines are loosened for schools with mask mandates.
As the school year goes on, NAFCS will continue to follow the data in terms of COVID-19 cases in the community, Snyder said.
“As data changes, we’ll change,” he said. “If the rate goes up, we’ll stay where we are. If it goes down, we may relax the policies.”
Masks are also required in Greater Clark County Schools, Silver Creek School Corp. and Clarksville Community Schools.
Clarksville has required masks since the beginning of the school year. Greater Clark’s mask requirement is currently based on the state’s guidance loosening quarantine requirements for schools with mask mandates, and the mandate will remain in place until this state policy expires.
If the quarantine guidance from the state expires, Greater Clark would then return to its previous color-coded system, which is similar to NAFCS’ policy.
Silver Creek’s mask requirement is also based on the quarantine guidance from the state.
COMMUNITY OUTLOOK
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said he applauds schools that are implementing mitigation measures such as masking and social distancing.
“Of course, it was [NAFCS’] decision to tie policies to the color code, so the more cases, the more mitigation measures, and that works out,” he said.
Harris said Floyd County's index of positive COVID-19 cases has gone from 6.4% to 11.8% in four week, and the holidays could possibly drive increased transmission rates.
The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been a cause for concern across the world, but Harris emphasizes that “it’s too early to call where it’s at.”
“It’s something that needs to be watched closely,” he said. “Any time a new strain emerges, we worry about antigenic change that would make the vaccine or medications used to treat COVID less effective. There’s not evidence of that just yet. It’s a variant of concern, and time will tell probably in the next month how much of a threat this is."
He encourages community members to get vaccinated before the holidays. On Monday, more than 200 people received COVID-19 vaccines at the Indiana University Southeast drive-thru clinic. Most were people receiving their booster shots.
As far as children ages 5 to 11, the health department has administered approximately 800 out of its 950 doses of the low-dose Pfizer shots so far, Harris said.
“From our perspective, the health department wants to get the vaccine to school kids as fast as we can,” he said. “The federal government is supposed to be increasing vaccine shipments to pharmacies for pediatric doses, and we’re looking forward to that and getting more people vaccinated.”
“The way to stop this climb is get more people in the younger ages vaccinated,” he said. "The vaccination rate for the 20- to 40-year-old age group is under 20% [in Floyd County].”
