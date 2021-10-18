FLOYD COUNTY — The future of the Children’s Academy of New Albany building was among the items discussed at Monday’s New Albany-Floyd County school board meeting.
NAFCS Superintendent Brad Snyder says the district is exploring options for the building at 1111 Pearl St., which could potentially involve renting the entire space to Floyd County Head Start. No action on this item was taken Monday evening.
Head Start is the primary occupant of the space, but the organization is looking to consolidate between its Corydon Pike building and the Children’s Academy, according to Snyder.
About 80% of the space is rented to Head Start, according to Snyder.
NAFCS uses four to five classrooms in the building for the Early Learning Center, which includes On My Way PreK and special education programming.
“The building is currently very lightly used by New Albany-Floyd,” Snyder said.
Head Start suggested buying the building from NAFCS, but that option would come with some risk to the school district based on state law, he said.
“The reality is — in Indiana — I believe it’s very unlikely that a superintendent would recommend it sell or a school board would sponsor a sale, and the reason for that is in Indiana, we can’t just sell it to anyone we want to sell to,” he said.
“There’s a process, and that process encumbers passing resolutions saying we wish to walk away from the facility, and at that point the state of Indiana steps in and begins a process by which they market and search out for a charter school to occupy the building, and we would be compelled to sell our asset for $1,” he said.
If that process occurred, the district would “lose our asset for $1 to immediate competition,” he said.
Snyder said using the entire building as another elementary school would not be realistic based on current enrollment.
“So if we’re not going to sell it and we’re not going to use it, we’ve got to find somewhere in the middle,” he said.
Snyder said this option could “bring that infusion of capital” into the building if Head Start invested in Children’s Academy instead of another building. In this scenario, they would become the sole tenant of the building.
“Then they would also be willing to have a longer lease and more rent,” Snyder said.
If the entire space was rented to Head Start, the Early Learning Center programs would be moved into elementary schools. Bill Briscoe, assistant to the superintendent for administration and operations, said the district should have enough space available in the elementary schools.
Snyder discussed the options with Head Start in recent weeks before bringing the item to the board for discussion.
“Unless I’m directed differently, my intent would be to negotiate in good faith and work with [Head Start] and see if something can be worked out,” he said.
Several board members expressed support for Snyder’s suggestion, including Jenny Higbie. She said she would be excited to see preschoolers move into elementary schools.
“They’d be part of that family — I think every one of our elementary schools in New Albany-Floyd is a family, so they would just be absorbed into that family,” she said.
At Monday’s meeting, the board voted unanimously to adopt the 2022 budget, which includes a total of $144 million.
The board also approved a final resolution for a $5.5 million bond to support projects such as pool renovations at Scribner Middle School or New Albany High School, as well as technology purchases.
