FLOYDS KNOBS — New Albany-Floyd County Schools is delaying the hiring of a permanent principal at Floyd Central High School.
NAFCS Superintendent Travis Madison provided an update on the principal search in a Saturday letter to Floyd Central families and faculty.
According to Madison, the goal is to hire an interim principal for the upcoming school year and begin a new search for a permanent principal in early 2024.
The district recently conducted a search for a new principal after Rob Willman, the previous Floyd Central principal, stepped down in June to serve as Silver Creek High School's new principal.
Madison said it has been "very difficult" to fill the principal position this month. NAFCS had narrowed down the principal candidates for the Floyd Central position to three people, which included some internal candidates.
"We interviewed several out of district candidates and had some options of attempting to fill from within at the current time," he said in the letter. "We didn't feel comfortable placing any applicants from outside our district in the role on a permanent basis. We felt we had some viable options from within the district to place an 'interim' position, but doing so would have also created a 'domino effect' where we could possibly have had some other huge voids to fill."
Madison said at this time, NAFCS aims to retain current positions in the district "to provide stability and continuity for our students, staff and school community."
"We encourage them to reapply in the spring, because at that point in time, maybe we'll have some more time to make all the other necessary adjustments to put everybody in the best position possible," he said.
He said the district is considering retired principals and/or administrators from NAFCS for the interim position. He hopes to bring a recommendation to the school board at a meeting next Monday.
"We had reached out to a couple of folks last week just to kind of pull some names together and brainstorm a little bit, so I've actually been in contact with a couple of different folks last weekend and early this week just to touch base," Madison said.
Last Monday, the NAFCS hired Scott Hatton and Kelly Payne as the new assistant principals at Floyd Central. One of the positions fills a vacancy left by former assistant principal Joe Voelker, who left to serve as the principal at Lanesville Jr./Sr. High School and another is an additional administrative position.
The new assistant principals will work with Jody Johnson and Jeff Cerqueira, the other assistant principals at Floyd Central. Madison expressed confidence in the administrative team at the high school.
"This team will be up to the task and instrumental in having a smooth start to this upcoming school year," Madison said. "I want to thank them for working so well together getting everything ready for the year to come. I also want to thank the NAFCS Board for allowing us to add an additional assistant principal position in order to provide more support and resources for our students, staff and school community at FCHS."
The principal vacancy comes at a time of significant changes within the NAFCS administration. Madison was hired as the district's new superintendent in June after a year of Bill Briscoe serving as the interim superintendent.
Madison said delaying the hiring of the permanent principal will "allow for more time and a more thorough process," and it will give the district more time to adjust if it hires an internal candidate.
"This isn't a perfect situation obviously the way it's all gone," he said. "This is still my first month on the job...I just want to reassure the parents and students and the staff that we're looking out for their best interest, and we're going to make sure that we take care of those things and make that happen."
School starts next Tuesday for NAFCS students.
