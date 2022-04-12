SOUTHERN INDIANA — New Albany-Floyd County Schools and Greater Clark County Schools are among the Indiana schools joining a national vaping lawsuit.
The NAFCS and Greater Clark boards voted unanimously this week to join a class action lawsuit against electronic cigarette maker JUUL — NAFC approved the measure at Monday’s board meeting, and Greater Clark approved the measure at Tuesday’s board meeting. Hundreds of school boards across the country are participating in litigation against the company.
NAFCS Superintendent Brad Snyder said the purpose is to “get relief for the societal and health harms that’s caused from those behaviors.”
There is “no risk and no cost” for school districts to join in the lawsuit, Snyder said, and if a settlement is reached, compensation could be used to enhance anti-smoking and anti-vaping programs in schools. He compared the movement of litigation to the litigation against tobacco companies in the 1990s.
April Geltmaker, general counsel for Greater Clark, shared information about the issue of vaping among youth at Tuesday’s meeting. According to the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the use of e-cigarettes by teens increased by 78% from 2017 to 2018.
Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner was working as a high school principal when the issue of vaping became prevalent, emphasizing that addressing the problem was a time-consuming issue for administrators.
The national lawsuit alleges that JUUL downplayed the health risks of vaping while targeting its products to young people through marketing, its use of fruity flavors and the design of the easily-concealable devices. The lawsuit focuses on the prevalence of vaping among youth, as well as the health risks associated with the products.
For NAFCS and Greater Clark, the legal fees will be contingency-based. If courts rule in the school districts’ favor, attorney fees would be taken from the settlement, and if not, there would not be any fees for the districts.
NAFCS Board Vice President Jenny Higbie voiced her support for the lawsuit. She is the parent of three students at New Albany High School and one student at Scribner Middle School, and she was among the panelists at a November event by the Floyd County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition, which discussed the issue of vaping among youth.
Higbie said the effects of vaping are “absolutely horrific, and it’s very difficult for our teachers and our administrators to catch our children, to pinpoint it.” She likes the idea of the company facing repercussions for the negative effects of the e-cigarettes.
She said she has learned about vaping settlements that have supported resources such as vape detectors in schools.
“I’ve heard from different teachers, different students that kids will actually pull their clothes up to conceal when they’re vaping in classrooms and vape in the bathroom,” Higbie said. “It’s not as obvious in days past when it was easy to smell and to see.”
NAFCS board member Lee Ann Wiseheart said with companies like JUUL, it is important to “hit them in the pocketbook,” and she is glad the district is joining the lawsuit.
