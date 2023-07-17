FLOYD COUNTY — The New Albany-Floyd County school board approved the hiring of two new assistant principals at Floyd Central High School.
The board voted unanimously Monday to hire Kelly Payne and Scott Hatton as the school's new assistant principals.
One of the positions will fill a vacancy left by Joe Voelker, the high school's former assistant principal who is leaving to serve as the principal at Lanesville Jr./Sr. High School.
The second assistant principal position is an addition to the administrative staff at Floyd Central, which previously only had one person serving in that role.
NAFCS has not yet hired Floyd Central's new principal, a position that was left vacant upon the departure of Rob Willman. He left the position this summer to serve as principal at Silver Creek High School.
At Monday's meeting, the school board agenda included the hiring of the new principal, but the action item was removed from the agenda. NAFCS Superintendent Travis Madison said district leaders wanted "a little more time to deliberate."
"We had great interviews today but at this point in time, I wanted a little more time to work through that before I brought a recommendation, so we'll table that and entertain it in short order as soon as we can get back together," Madison said.
Payne will be moving from her role as dean of students at New Albany High School, and she has more than 20 years of educational experience.
"I was at Scribner [Middle School] and New Albany and now here, and I'm just excited to join the team and get started and hit the ground running," she said.
Hatton is coming to Floyd Central from Jeffersonville High School, where he has served as one of the academy principals. He lives in Floyd County, and he feels that he is "coming home," he said.
"New Albany-Floyd County has an incredible reputation," he said. "My students are products of the New Albany-Floyd County school system. I feel like I owe all of the teachers, staff, everyone here to give back and be closer to home and work where I actually live."
NAFCS Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Louis Jensen said he is impressed with Payne's "understanding of how to develop systems in schools."
"We like to build systems so everything works really, really well, and she has that eye to develop those systems," he said.
Jensen said Hatton's 29 years of experience in education and extensive credentials are among his strengths.
The district saw "a lot of interest" in the assistant principal position, and NAFCS interviewed three candidates outside the school system and three inside the school system, according to Jensen.
He said the addition of a second assistant principal will help accommodate Floyd Central's growing student body. The high school is the district's largest school with about 1,870 students.
In addition to the positions at Floyd Central, the district also hired Katie Nacrelli as the new assistant principal at S. Ellen Jones Elementary in New Albany. She has educational experience at Fairmont Elementary and the former Silver Street Elementary in NAFCS and two years of administrative experience at Georgetown Elementary.
"I'm very, very proud of this school district and excited to continue the history of excellence here," Nacrelli said.
