FLOYD COUNTY — As local schools face staffing challenges, New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. is taking steps to attract and retain employees.
At Monday’s meeting, the board unanimously approved several action items related to staffing, including an increase in compensation for newly-hired substitute bus drivers and changes to the district’s custodial contract.
Jeanine Corson, NAFCS director of human resources, said the administration is “trying to strategize additional ways to recruit and train and get more bus drivers.”
The district is giving newly-hired substitute bus drivers the option to receive pay while being trained by NAFCS. This includes $15.75 per hour for 80 hours, which equates to $1,260.
The sign-on bonus has also increased from $500 to $750 for bus drivers who have received their commercial drivers license (CDL).
NAFCS Board Vice President Jenny Higbie said working as a substitute bus driver is an “excellent opportunity for people that might have time at the beginning or following their work day.”
“Obviously I feel that New Albany-Floyd County is the best, but for those of you who are knowledgeable about pay for bus drivers, this is actually very competitive,” she said. “It’s a good opportunity.”
Corson notes that NAFCS is offering $23 an hour in starting pay for substitute drivers, while Jefferson County Public Schools is offering about $21 an hour. The district is offering the highest substitute pay in the area, she said.
One of the key changes in the revised custodial contract with Facilities Management Services (FMS), the company that provides facility services for NAFCS, includes requiring minimum pay of $15 per hour for FMS staff “in efforts to improve retainment and recruitment,” according to Thomas Brillhart, NAFCS assistant superintendent for operations.
The beginning hourly rate for FMS employees has fluctuated over the years, and recently, some were in the $13 an hour range, he said.
"Our hope is with the increase in pay to a minimum level of $15 an hour this will of course create retainment for their staff and also hopefully equate to positive recruitment results for any and all open positions they currently have,” Brillhart said.
The main goal with the revised contract is to "simply to help improve conditions within our buildings and campuses,” he said.
"With the recent changes in the job market on a micro and macro level, we must adapt and change with it,” Brillhart said. "Hopefully this will be a good first step in moving towards success."
On Monday, the board also approved changes to grade configurations at Georgetown and Fairmont elementary schools, an action necessary for the addition of PreK classrooms at both schools.
Greenville Elementary is now the only NAFCS elementary school without a Pre-K program, but administrators hope to eventually expand preschool to all elementary schools. The new Pre-K classes are already in place at both Georgetown and Fairmont, and they have been in session since the school year kicked off last week.
