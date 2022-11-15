FLOYD COUNTY— New Albany-Floyd County Schools is increasing pay for social workers in the district.
The NAFCS school board voted 5-0 Monday to approve the wage improvements.
Chris Street, chief financial officer for NAFCS, noted that the district has recently made pay improvements for several groups of employees, and there has been “quite a bit” of turnover among social workers in the past year.
The starting pay for a social worker will go from $25.81 to $29.65 an hour, according to Street. The pay increase will cost the district $60,000 for the nine positions.
“We think this move will help reduce that turnover and get a little more consistency in our buildings, so those people get to know our students and families and stick around and we’ll have them for a few years,” he said.
Street said in the past couple years, NAFCS went from having about two social workers to nine.
Jeanine Corson, human resources director for NAFCS, said the district was succeeding in hiring social workers for a while, but as the marketplace changed, social workers were more in demand, but the pay in NAFCS was “falling short.”
“Social workers actually have to have a master’s degree to be a social worker —a lot of people don’t know that— and ours was just a little too low,” she said. “We’ve made some strides over the past couple years, but now we have them in a sweet spot to be able to retain everybody and not have people jump ship,” she said.
NAFCS board member Rebecca Gardenour said she has spent some time in her life as a social worker, so she knows that “they do hard work” but don’t always get the respect they deserve.
She said she appreciates the district moving forward with the pay improvements, saying social workers “play a very, very important part in our children’s lives.”
“If people only knew what children go through every night when they get home — a lot of kids,” Gardenour said. “It’s just wonderful having social worker positions in our schools.”
