FLOYD COUNTY — This school year, New Albany-Floyd Consolidated School Corp. introduced a new virtual academy program for students, and the district is planning to adjust the program in the year ahead.
The board voted 6-0 at Monday’s meeting to change the grade alignment of the virtual academy. The virtual school was offered for grades 6-12 this school year, but for the 2022-23 school year, it will be be only grades 7-12.
The virtual academy is a separate school from the brick-and-mortar schools in NAFCS. Although Monday’s action was simply to remove the sixth grade option for the virtual academy, the meeting also included discussion about the future of the program as a whole.
The online school is different from the virtual programs NAFCS provided in the 2020-21 school year, which included more of a hybrid model where teachers were teaching both in-person and virtual classes due to the pandemic. Instead, the academy is a standalone program.
Through the virtual academy, NAFCS educators are providing live instruction for English and math classes, but it also includes an online platform called Edgenuity for other subject areas.
Louis Jensen, associate superintendent for NAFCS, said when the school year started amid the emergence of the Delta variant, the district considered the need for a K-5 program, but a survey showed little interest in a program for that population.
The Edgenuity program offers the online social studies and science programs through the sixth grade for NAFCS students. However, sixth grade students in the district have not been as successful in those subject areas compared to performance in traditional classes, according to Jensen.
“Philosophically, we really believe a K-6 program should be taught in the traditional setting,” he said. “That’s probably the No. 1 reason why we’re making the grade configuration change.”
NAFCS board member Lee Ann Wiseheart said she wants to know more specific information about progress monitoring of students in the academy, as well as the financial sustainability of the program.
She said she feels there are “a lot of questions we don’t have the answer to,” and she wants to consider whether the academy is something NAFCS should continue in the future.
The federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) is supporting the virtual academy, which includes the staffing of six teachers, one administrative assistant and one administrator, and the program is budgeted through ESSER for another three years. Chris Street, chief financial officer for the district, projects that the district is at a “break even” in terms of costs and revenues.
It is difficult to say exactly how much revenue the program is generating from the state, since it varies from student to student, Street said. He said the district would need to conduct “a deep dive” to determine sustainability once ESSER funds can no longer be used. School districts receive 85% of the funding for virtual students that they receive for in-person students.
“What we would be concerned about is, does it become a loss to the district,” Street said. “But to say what revenue that is generating from the state right now, we’d have to go student by student to see what they are getting in terms of are some on honors diploma, are some in CTE, are some special education, because all those factors are going to play into it.”
“So I can’t just look into it right now and say, here it’s bringing in X dollars,” he said. “I’ll need to go to student by student, which is a little unique, but it can be done.”
NAFCS Board President Elaine Murphy suggested that the administration present more specific data at the next board meeting related to the virtual academy “to move forward from there.”
Keith Bush, principal of the virtual academy, said there are now 161 students enrolled in the school. This includes 16 out-of-county transfer students “who might not necessarily have been in our school corporation prior to that,” he said.
Five seniors in the virtual academy have graduated early, Bush said. There are 28 seniors in the program, and he projects that all but three are on track to graduate.
Bush said there are a variety of reasons why students and families are choosing the virtual academy.
“I think the short answer out of that would be flexibility,” Bush said. "The simple answer would be flexibility. The complex answer to that would be a lot of different reasons.”
“I received three calls today from parents who wanted to enroll, and two out of the three students are struggling with anxiety being in the social setting of school, so they are seeking alternate pathways,” he said. “We see students who are working, and this gives them a little flexibility to work and still complete their education.”
Bush said students in the virtual academy get to work at their own pace, and they enjoy not having distractions they might face in a classroom setting.
“I think the biggest piece that we’ve seen out of this is yes, COVID kind of put us in a situation where virtual instruction took over, and Google Meets and things are great, but there’s also high quality virtual education that’s out there as well,” Bush said. "Our teachers have done a really good job of exploring, collaborating and experimenting with how to really implement a good, rigorous curriculum to our students.”
NAFCS Superintendent Brad Snyder emphasizes that the need for a virtual program has been a topic of debate among the administration, saying it is up to the board whether to continue the program or not. Although he prefers in-person learning, he said there are numerous reasons why families might choose this path, he said.
“We’re trying to go slow,” he said. “We’re not working real hard on marketing. We’re not trying to use it as an enrollment boost. We’re just trying to use it as an alternative pathway for the students and families who think it works for them."
Jensen said he hopes the program “continues to grow and be a prosperous program,” but he emphasizes that it is in its “infancy.” He believes the advantage of NAFCS’ online school is that teachers within the district offer live instruction for math and English.
NAFCS will re-evaluate the program each year, but Jensen feels it is serving an important purpose, he said.
“We’re doing progress monitoring, and we’re doing a lot better than we were last semester,” he said. “I think it’s a program that’s going to be here for a while, maybe the whole time. I can’t predict the future, but right now there is a need for the virtual academy.”
IN OTHER BUSINESS
At Monday’s meeting, several people mentioned that NAFCS board member Rebecca Gardenour is recovering after being hospitalized with COVID-19. Snyder said he wishes her the “speediest recovery,” and Wiseheart thanked the community for their prayers for Gardenour.
The board also voted Monday to name the New Albany High School Media Center after beloved Latin teacher Alice Ranck Hettle, who died in 2019 at age 96. She taught at NAHS from 1952 to 1986.
Elizabeth Galligan, a NAFCS board member, said “if there was a Mount Rushmore for teachers, Ms. Ranck would be right at the front and center spot.” Galligan was one of her students.
“She was a legend in her own time, and her reputation certainly did precede her,” she said. “She was a force of nature. Her energy level and passion were surpassed only by her love of her students, and love us she did.”
