FLOYD COUNTY — Masks are now optional for New Albany-Floyd County students during the school day.
The updated mask policy took effect Thursday following Floyd County's move to the yellow advisory level on the state's color-coded map tracking COVID-19 spread.
Masks are "strongly encouraged" for unvaccinated students, according to a statement on the district's website. Unvaccinated adults must wear masks inside school buildings, but masks are optional but encouraged for vaccinated adults.
NAFCS is following a tiered masking policy based on the color-coded system adopted in August. The county had been in the orange category since August, so masks have been mandated for most of the school year.
The county switched Wednesday to the yellow advisory level. According to the district's policy, masks are optional in the blue and yellow categories and required in orange and red. Due to a federal mandate, masks are still required on school buses.
At Monday’s school board meeting, Snyder suggested waiting 10 to 14 days — the disease cycle of COVID-19 — to remove the mask mandate, but that idea was abandoned as the district follows the policy adopted earlier in the school year.
"I would say it’s a difficult decision, but it’s the policy we thought was the right one in August, so I guess it’s the right one in October,” NAFCS Superintendent Brad Snyder said.
Starting in September, an executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb loosened quarantine requirements for schools with masks mandates, but these exemptions do not apply to schools where masks are optional. This means could be an increase in the number of quarantines at the school.
“There’s no doubt that in the short and medium term there’s a pretty good chance the number of students quarantined will go up,” Snyder said. “But we hope it’s not to the degree it was in August and September.”
Earlier in the school year, NAFCS was facing more than a thousand students quarantined at at time, but before fall break, only 129 students were quarantined. Students returned to school this week after a two-week fall break.
Snyder said NAFCS will continue to monitor COVID-19 data and communicated with Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris, and a mask requirement could return if the number of cases and quarantines go up.
“We’re going to do what we’ve already done and watch the data and make decisions as we go along,” he said.
He noted “the disease is not going away,” and he encourages people to continue following safety protocols.
“I believe we’re all doing a better job learning to live with [COVID-19], but it is still easily transmissible, and all the standard things still apply,” Snyder said. “If you’re ill, stay at home, and pay attention to hygiene.”
“Of course, masks are still encouraged and recommended,” he said. “The vaccine is very effective, and it looks like it may be getting approved soon for children. We’re just trying to adjust day-by-day, and we hope it continues to get better with each passing week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.