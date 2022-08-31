FLOYD COUNTY — New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. is streamlining its process for both preventing and dealing with crises in schools.
At a Monday’s work session, NAFCS officials presented information to the school board regarding the district’s safety measures, including its plans for threat assessment and its crisis response plan.
Last school year, NAFCS piloted a new plan for assessing threats or potential threats made by students and this year, the district is continuing to roll out the threat assessment protocols across the district.
“It’s all about not making a decision in a vacuum and having a lot of eyes on the situation so we can make the best decision for school safety and also for the students and individuals involved,” NAFCS Associate Superintendent Louis Jensen said.
Threat assessment training has taken place in recent months for NAFCS administration and staff. The district has put together a detailed threat assessment plan, which has been assembled into a flow chart to assist the team reviewing the threat, Jensen said.
If a threat from a student is identified, the first step is to assemble a team of NAFCS staff, which will include building administrators, social workers and counselors.
The team goes through a screening process, and the next steps depend on factors such as the level of the threat, which could be imminent, high, moderate or low. Imminent risk would involve immediate intervention from law enforcement.
Even if the threat is found to be unsubstantial, it is important to go through the assessment process, Jensen said.
Ellen Morton, a social worker with Wellstone Regional Hospital who works with NAFCS, said intent and risk factors are among the factors the assessment team has to consider.
“We’re just trying to make sure this is as thorough as possible and that we’re also helping kids get what they need, and we’re not just kicking kids out who really need to be in school and we can give them the services they need,” she said. "Sometimes they’re simply safer here than they are at home, so we can help provide those interventions and help them have that safe connection with an adult in the building.”
In addition to assessing the threat, the district has a "re-entry” plan.
“Regardless of what the student says, 99% of the time, students come back,” Jensen said. “That’s the reality, so what steps are you going to put in place for the re-entry of that student so everyone feels safe.”
NAFCS Interim Superintendent Bill Briscoe said the threat assessment plan is a "step in the right direction."
"I'm guessing we're going to continue to try and improve this and adjust as we move forward," he said.
In October, NAFCS administrators, counselors, social workers and school resource officers will go through training on identifying and responding to social media threats.
The district’s crisis response plan rolled out last fall, and it is meant to facilitate the process for administrators, counselors and social workers throughout the district, according to Jensen.
Jensen said there was a need to put a “uniform plan” in place, and it includes a checklist to make sure schools are responding to crises in the correct way.
Every NAFCS school has access to online folders with their crisis response plans. This involves resources to guide them through different situations, dealing with the death of a student or staff member, responding to social media threats or responding to students who are struggling with suicidal thoughts.
“When you have that acute crisis, you assemble your team, and it’s step-by-step,” Jensen said. “These are the things you should be doing.”
The process helps walk NAFCS staff through the situation “so they don’t forget something.” It includes examples of ways staff can effectively communicate with families and students.
“Unfortunately, we had to go through this checklist twice last spring, and each time we had a debrief with the schools and the crisis response team about what could we have done different and so forth,” Jensen said. "It’s all about getting schools resources to deal with that crisis when it occurs.”
In addition to responding to crises, “we’ve got to get better with preventions,” Jensen said.
Morton said she recently she went to the administration to discuss the need to train students in skills such as QPR, a type of intervention that helps people identify warning signs of suicide risk in individuals.
Last week, Morton went to Floyd Central High School to train students about QPR, and she will visit New Albany High School next week. So far, she has trained 226 students in skills to communicate with their peers and allow them to receive immediate help if they are showing signs of suicidal thoughts.
“So the whole process is that you don’t leave that person alone, you make sure they know that they’re important and you can offer them hope, because what the research shows is that it really only takes one person to make that person feel important, and the likelihood of them actually attempting suicide or dying by suicide drastically decrease,” she said.
“So not only are we training our staff on those things, but we’re also trying to add some interventions for students as well so they know what they need to do in order to get another student help,” she said.
