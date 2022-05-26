NEW ALBANY — School officials are responding to a threat made to New Albany High School by increasing security at the school.
The school received an anonymous phone call Wednesday threatening a school shooting Thursday at the high school. Bill Briscoe, assistant to the superintendent for New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp., recorded a phone call Wednesday evening informing parents about the threat.
School remains open at New Albany High School, and school officials determined the threat “to be at the lowest level” of credibility, Briscoe said. He said “we would have never had school if we thought it was credible.”
Briscoe told New Albany High School parents that students would not be penalized if they stayed home from school Thursday.
“We let parents know that we will never have school if we think things are dangerous,” he said. “We want parents to know all the information we know, and they can make their own decision with their child. It’s unfortunate, obviously, especially right on the heels of what happened in Texas.”
On Thursday, there was an additional police presence at New Albany High School. Briscoe notes that NAFCS administrators made the decision Wednesday to heighten security, and they had already talked to the New Albany Police Department and Floyd County Sheriff’s Office about increasing police presence in the district before the threat was made.
The district’s decision to increase security follows the school shooting in Ulvade, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers Tuesday at Robb Elementary School.
“We take safety very seriously,” Briscoe said. "Even before this happened, we worked with the sheriff’s department and NAPD Chief Bailey — we have a great relationship, and we had already decided that this week and next week we would have an extra police presence. We already had that conversation ahead of time. Internally, we have had a lot of safety conversations, as we always do.”
There were several police cars at New Albany High School Thursday morning, Briscoe said. Police will be “committing extra resources” at various times and locations across the district through the end of the school year, providing “more visibility at schools.”
NAFCS Superintendent Brad Snyder told the News and Tribune Wednesday there is a need to “focus on vigilance” as the district finishes the school year. The last day of school is Thursday, June 2.
The district has three school resource officers from the county sheriff’s department and three from NAPD present in the secondary schools.
If someone is aware of a possible threat, Briscoe urges “if they know something say something. He asks people to call him or other NAFCS administrators directly if they know of a threat.
“I am very happy with the level of safety the school system has committed to and the resources committed to serving the community and students.” he said. “We’re fortunate to have SROs at all of our middle and high schools, and we have a lot of safety trainings…we take this very seriously.”
