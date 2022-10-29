NEW ALBANY — Elementary students in New Albany-Floyd County Schools are learning about topics such as weather and agriculture with the help of community organizations.
Each third grade classroom in the school district is receiving digital weather stations funded by the Purdue Extension Floyd County, the Floyd County Farm Bureau and the Floyd County Soil and Water Conservation District. About 50 stations have been given to NAFCS classrooms.
The stations will be used in the Ag in the Classroom program, an agricultural curriculum being taught to third graders in NAFCS. The Purdue Extension, Soil and Water Conservation District, Farm Bureau and Let Us Learn are each working with the schools to implement the curriculum.
Gina Anderson, educator for the Purdue Extension Floyd County, said as the extension visits local schools each quarter, students have been learning a series of lessons on various topics. The first lesson was focused on habitats, and on Friday, students learned about weather and its effects on habitats.
Students will learn to collect data from the weather stations on a weekly basis, and they will then graph the data, Anderson said.
The weather stations are devices that display the temperature both inside and outside, as well as humidity levels, precipitation and the forecast.
Lydia Edelen, third grade teacher at Grant Line Elementary, said the kids have been “thrilled” to receive the weather stations and participate in Ag in the Classroom.
“When I told them today, they were just as excited about the [school’s] Halloween party as they were about Ag in the Classroom coming back,” she said. “Once they set up the weather station, they ran over to start being little meteorologists.”
For Sloane Hanger, the digital weather station is a fun way to learn about the weather. She said she is interested in meteorology.
“Me and my grandma, we were talking about something because the weather came on, and I said, maybe I could become a meteorologist when I get older,” she said.
Breya Lyons, a third grader at Grant Line Elementary, said the weather station is “pretty cool.”
“I like that we can just see how cold it is, how warm it is outside,” she said.
Lindsay Anderson, third grade teacher at Grant Line Elementary, said the weather station is a way to bring science into the classroom. As part of the agriculture curriculum, students have learned about how the soil is richer in certain areas due to glacial movement.
Anderson said she is a “farm girl born and raised,” and she is glad to incorporate agriculture into her classroom.
“I feel like people are moving in and taking over all of our farm communities, so students now especially in the city are not seeing that [agriculture],” she said.
Her class has also “adopted” a cow from a dairy farm in Northern Indiana as they learn about agriculture.
“It was born on Sep. 14, so we get pictures of the cow and how much it weighs, and we graph cow’s weight and they measure it, and we get to FaceTime the cow,” Anderson said. “They’ve learned how you take care of calves, the different breeds of dairy cows and all of that.”
Angel Jackson, director and educator for the Floyd County Soil and Water Conservation District, is helping Anderson with the classroom presentations. She appreciates the focus on agriculture in the classroom.
“Being able to pull in that little bit of agriculture that we’re kind of lacking in the schools — it was really a no-brainer for us to be involved,” she said.
Edelen said the weather stations and the rest of the agriculture curriculum fits in perfectly with the lessons taught in her classroom.
“Science and social studies standards are very tricky, I feel like, to integrate in a meaningful way that kids get really excited about, so this is just fun and interactive, and it hits all of our standards,” she said.
