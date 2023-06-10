FLOYD COUNTY — Travis Madison, the superintendent of a small school district in Daviess County, Indiana, is set to become the new leader of New Albany-Floyd County Schools pending final approval by the school board.
Madison is the NAFCS school board’s recommendation for the district’s new superintendent. The NAFCS board will not vote on his superintendent contract until next Monday, but the transition process is already underway as he assumes the role of interim superintendent through the rest of the month.
As the board prepares to make its official decision, the News and Tribune spoke to Madison to learn more about his experience as a school administrator.
Madison has served for two decades as an administrator in Barr-Reeve Community Schools in Montgomery, including 12 years as the district’s superintendent.
Before serving as the district’s superintendent, he worked for nine years as the principal at Barr-Reeve Jr./Sr. High School.
The school board voted unanimously for him to serve as interim superintendent at last Monday’s meeting, and if approved, his superintendent contract will start July 1.
Bill Briscoe has served as NAFCS interim superintendent for the past year after Brad Snyder, the previous superintendent, abruptly retired last summer. Briscoe officially retired from NAFCS last Sunday after more than 40 years in the district.
Madison is working with both NAFCS and Barr-Reeve through the transition, and he has been in Floyd County several times in the past week to meet people in the district. He would begin full-time at NAFCS starting in July.
“I’m incredibly impressed with the folks I’ve met thus far, and it’s no surprise, because they have a great reputation, and I’m just looking forward to meeting many more people,” he said.
He said he feels “incredibly blessed” to be recommended for the position at NAFCS.
“I feel like it’s an incredible honor,” Madison said. “I feel like it’s one of the top districts in the state of Indiana, and like I told my staff [at Barr-Reeve], I got offered this job, but I feel like it’s because of the work all them did to be able to put me in a position where I would even be a candidate for a job like this.”
“So I feel humbled, but I feel blessed, and I told the board when they called me and offered me the position, I’m going to do my very best to hopefully have them look back and feel like it was the best decision they made as a board together.”
NAFCS Board President Rebecca Gardenour said the board reviewed 15 or 17 candidates for the superintendent position in recent months. She said Madison stood out due to his success at Barr-Reeve and the strong recommendations they received on his behalf.
NAFCS Board Member Elizabeth Galligan said Madison has demonstrated “irreproachable integrity,” and she emphasizes that it is rare to find a candidate with more than a decade of experience as a superintendent in one district.
“He’s all about the team and a collaborative approach to decision-making, and an industrious work ethic was mentioned by a lot of people,” she said. “So those qualities combined are going to bode well for the future and his leadership style, and the board was really sold on this pick.”
“I think everybody was very happy with it. We’re looking for a new leader, and I think we found one that’s exceptional with Dr. Madison.”
Madison feels that NAFCS has “a lot of great things in place,” and he is excited to work with the leadership in the school district to “hopefully continue to lead them in the right direction.”
He said Barr-Reeve is a small district, but it has been able to “do great things.” The district’s enrollment is about 1,000, and NAFCS has more than 11,000 students.
“We’ve been able to grow almost 40% of our [enrollment] over that time period, so at a time when small, rural schools have seen declining enrollment, we’ve been able to put a good product together where we’ve seen just tremendous additions to be able to keep us afloat and to be able to put us in a position where we could offer so many things to our kids,” Madison said.
He said 12 years ago, Barr-Reeve was facing budget cuts and financial difficulties due to changes in the state’s funding, and he led the district as it passed two operating referendums so the district could receive additional support from taxpayers.
He views the referendums in 2013 and 2022 as one of Barr-Reeve’s greatest accomplishments during his tenure as superintendent, saying the campaigns remained positive, and he is proud of the opportunities the district was able to provide for its students.
“In addition to being small and rural, we’re one of the lowest-funded districts in the state per student, so that’s a struggle and a challenge for us because we don’t get as much money per student as many districts do, so we have to find a way to bridge that gap,” Madison said.
According to his resume, Madison led a $16 million construction and renovation project at Barr-Reeve from 2019 to 2021 and a $2 million renovation in 2011 and 2012. He also led the district in the introduction of a 1:1 technology initiative.
He said his focus is forging relationships within the school district and the community.
“That’s what I’ve been able to be so fortunate to have...meaningful relationships with the people in our community, the businesses around our community that do so much for our schools, the partnership with foundations and things like that because you need all those working together to make things work.”
“And then I’ve had great boards to work with...and a great team of administrators, teachers, support staff — everybody that it takes to make everything work smoothly and operate efficiently.”
He said although NAFCS is significantly larger than Barr-Reeve, he feels his skills and experience will translate to the school district, and he hopes that they “translate even better” to NAFCS.
“I’ve got a lot to learn, obviously, but I feel like the things that have been successful for me has been making those one-to-one connections, making those groups connections and listening and learning, and that’s what I’m going to do a whole lot of there at New Albany-Floyd,” he said.
Madison notes that the smaller district faces the same requirements “just to a different degree,” and he has taken on a variety of roles at Barr-Reeve.
For example, he never worked with a chief financial officer at Barr-Reeve, but he instead led the budgeting himself as the superintendent. As he starts at NAFCS, he will work with NAFCS CFO Chris Street, and he expects they will be able to learn from each other.
“The biggest thing, I think, as I spoke to [the NAFCS board] about what they were looking for is somebody who is not afraid to get his hands dirty and get out to the buildings and get to know the teacher, get to know the kids, get to know the administrators and get to know the families and the community — that’s what I’ve been good at, that’s what I love about my job,” he said.
Alex Knepp, a member of the Barr-Reeve school board, said in Madison’s two decades with the corporation, he has “had a huge impact in creating a culture of high expectations, both with the students and the staff.”
“We have high expectations behaviorally and academically and athletically, and it takes a lot of work to do that,” he said.
He has been able to successfully plan for growth at Barr-Reeve, Knepp said.
“He’s very good at not being reactionary but being forward-looking,” Knepp said. “He’s an ideas person, so he’s always trying to see what’s around the corner and keep us prepared so that we don’t have to be in a situation where we’re just putting out fires, but we’re planning and looking ahead to the future.”
Knepp feels that Madison will be successful in leading a larger school district, emphasizing that he approaches his job with humility.
“He doesn’t have a sense of pride where he ties himself to an idea and gets himself stuck in a corner,” he said. “He’s humble enough to do a great job but not have to have the accolades that come with it.”
Madison said he will not have to “recreate the wheel” at NAFCS.
“They have great schools,” he said. “I’ve done my homework — they’re exceptional schools, a lot of exceptional opportunities for the kids, great communities, and I’m just going to come down and be excited to be a part of it and figure out the ways I can help,” he said.
He said he does not “take the responsibility lightly,” and he feels the opportunity came “at the right time” for his career.”
“It’s reinvigorated me a little bit at this time in my career, which sometimes you don’t know you need,” Madison said.
He will attend Monday’s meeting as the school board votes on his contract. A meet-and-greet with the new superintendent is scheduled immediately after the school board meeting.
The school board meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the board room at the NAFCS Education Support Center, 2801 Grant Line Road.
