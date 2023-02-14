FLOYD COUNTY — Prosser Career Education Center is seeking the addition of an early childhood education lab.
On Monday, administrators presented the New Albany-Floyd County school board with potential plans to expand the school’s early childhood education offerings with a new program that would provide learning opportunities for Prosser students.
School officials are proposing a preschool program that would be staffed by NAFCS employees while allowing on-site learning for Prosser students.
NAFCS Interim Superintendent Bill Briscoe said he feels it is a “very good proposal,” and the action item will come before the school board in April. School officials at Prosser hope to begin the program next school year.
Prosser Principal Nancy Campbell said the school offers a rigorous education in early childhood education. However, Prosser students are falling short of the requirements for the Child Development Associates credential, which mandates 480 hours of work experience in the childcare/preschool setting.
“It’s so essential to have that,” Campbell said. “An onsite center will align with Prosser’s mission of staying above industry standard, providing hands-on learning experiences onsite so we can monitor and give our students the accessibility to what they need in order to go further.”
“Students will see firsthand the operational procedures that child-care centers have and become familiar with those regulations,” she said. “They will also be under the direct supervision and a mentor that will help them through this.”
According to Campbell, 26 students are enrolled in the early childhood education program this school year.
She said the program would allow students to take the knowledge they learned in the classroom and apply it to a “lab setting.”
Since the program will be on-site, Prosser students will not be limited by transportation challenges, she said. The administration’s proposal is inspired by concepts implemented at other schools across the state.
“We feel like it’s essential for our students to have that lab opportunity right there,” Campbell said. “And I will say, what better way to grow your own — in a time that we are short educators — to get them involved in something right then and there with supervision and very rigorous curriculum.”
Kyle Lanoue, career and technical education program director at Prosser, said that as he talks to industry partners, a major focus includes early childhood education and the shortage of workers.
“Each of our programs [is] critical with hands-on [learning], from heavy equipment to early childhood to health careers, so getting them the opportunities to work with preschool-aged children will make them that much better of an employee later,” he said.
The new program would be located in the back of Prosser. The current landscaping classroom would be converted into a classroom for Prosser’s early childhood education students, and the center would include two preschool programs, a nursing station/health office and a playground.
There would be approximately 20 preschool students per classroom, he said.
Safety will be a top priority, Lanoue said. All childcare employees must go through a full Family and Social Services Administration check, and students would need letters of recommendation to enroll in the program.
He said there would be controlled access to the preschool program and playground.
The school would require a NAFCS employee to be present with the preschool-aged students at all times.
“It’s really important to point out that our Prosser students would be there for observation purposes and, of course, [provide] a second set of hands helping, but there would always be a New Albany-Floyd County employee, both classroom teachers and also instructional aide support staff that would be maintaining, running the facility and so on,” Lanoue said.
There would be a “very intentional” traffic plan for dropoff and pickup, which would take place at a separate time from the arrival and dismissal for Prosser students, according to Lanoue.
The proposed budget for the early childhood center includes $900,000 for construction costs and an estimated $180,000 per year for salaries.
Lanoue emphasizes that the project cost would come from Prosser’s operating budget, which consists of tuition funds from the schools that send students to Prosser. He said the program would not raise the tuition, and there could be revenue if there is a fee for the early childhood services.
