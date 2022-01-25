FLOYD COUNTY — In just a year, New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. has seen significant growth in its early education offerings, and the district will soon have even more preschool options to prepare students for kindergarten.
This year, NAFCS has eight Pre-K classrooms, including five that were added this school year. The district used funding from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) to expand the PreK offerings, according to Barbara Hoover, coordinator for ESSER programs at NAFCS.
Next school year, the district is planning to add another preschool classroom at Fairmont Elementary and expand On My Way Pre-K eligibility for other classrooms. On My Way Pre-K is a program run by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) that awards free access to high-quality preschool. The grants are available to 4-year-olds from eligible low-income families.
The Pre-K programs at Children’s Academy Early Learning Center, Green Valley Elementary and S. Ellen Jones Elementary have been in place for about three years, and the new classrooms include ones at Grant Line Elementary, Mount Tabor Elementary and Slate Run Elementary and two at Floyds Knobs Elementary.
On My Way Pre-K is currently available at Children’s Academy, Green Valley and S. Ellen Jones, and NAFCS is in the process of adding the credentials for the program at Slate Run and Mount Tabor, which should be in place next year.
To qualify for the On My Way Pre-K grant program, preschool providers must be at Level 3 or Level 4 on the state’s Paths to QUALITY rating system. In NAFCS, the Children’s Academy Early Learning Center, S. Ellen Jones and Grant Line Elementary are at Level 3.
NAFCS’ Pre-K applications for the next school year will open in early February, and On My Way Pre-K applications open in March.
Tony Duffy, assistant superintendent of elementary education and Title I at NAFCS, said the district is “always looking for high-quality Pre-K programs."
"We’re excited to be able to offer that to parents as an option,” Duffy said. “We think we have a fantastic program, and anytime that we get students started on early education, the better it is for the students and families, and also for the school system as well."
Hoover said kindergarten readiness is an emphasis for NAFCS, and the goal is to eventually have Pre-K classrooms at all elementary schools in NAFCS, Hoover said.
“We’re hindered by space — that’s the only reason we don’t have one in every elementary building,” she said.
Hoover said the PreK programs includes early literacy, math science and social studies, as well as some social-emotional learning and early language acquisition activities. The school day includes breakfast, lunch and playtime in the classroom.
Duffy said the benefits of NAFCS’ preschool programming have become clear as as students enter kindergarten.
“We can really tell that students in high-quality Pre-K tend to be leaders in the classroom — not only academically, but behaviorally,” Duffy said. “Also, it's just knowing how the school runs — where the lunchroom is, who the people are who work there, how to get from one point to the next and not be afraid and scared.”
